ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters reduces stadium capacity to 50 per cent for season opener due to Onam celebrations

Kerala Blasters football club announced that only 50 per cent of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium capacity will be used for its Indian Super League 2024-25 opener against Punjab FC on Sunday.

The reason for this is the ongoing Onam celebrations, taking place across Kerala.

“This decision was taken after discussions with the relevant stakeholders and reflects our commitment to supporting essential services and matchday operations partners whose hard work is vital to matchday operations,” the club said in an official statement on Friday.

“While we would have loved to welcome a full stadium, given the high demand for the season opener, we also recognize the critical role played by essential services and operations partners. Their work begins well before the game, often starting the night before, and continues late into the night after the match. By reducing the stadium capacity, we aim to ease the load on these dedicated individuals, allowing them to enjoy at least some part of this special festival with their families.

While the timing of fixtures is determined by broader scheduling considerations, which is not in the club’s control, we are committed to making decisions that best serve our community. Balancing the excitement of the opening match with the importance of Onam is a priority for us.

We appreciate the understanding and continued support of our fans, and we look forward to an exciting season ahead,” the club further added.

The Kerala Blasters finished fifth last season, falling short in the playoff against Odisha FC, a result that led to the departure of long-time coach Ivan Vukomanovic. This season, the team will be under the guidance of new coach Mikael Stahre, marking the first time a Swede will lead an ISL club.