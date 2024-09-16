ENG vs AUS, ODI series: Smith, Maxwell return for Australia against England, teenager Beardman on standby

Teenage pacer Mahli Beardman will get his first senior experience in national colours after being named as a standby for Australia’s ODI squad.

Beardman, 19, was player of the match in this year’s Under-19 World Cup final triumph over India and will join the 17-player group in Nottingham.

Left-armer Ben Dwarshuis, who has already played for Durham and Northern Superchargers in English domestic cricket this season, and Cooper Connolly, who had been due to leave after the drawn T20 series with England, have also been added to Australia’s ODI squad.

Experienced players Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey return for the 50-over matches. Australia has already seen injuries blight its pace attack during the T20 leg of its tour, with Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Xavier Bartlett all affected.

Dwarshuis will be the fourth specialist paceman in the ODI series alongside Starc, Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, with all-rounders Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie and captain Mitch Marsh to provide support.

The first ODI of the five-match series will take place on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

Team: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman