LIVE AC Milan vs Liverpool score, Champions League 2024/25: MIL 1-2 LIV, Van Dijk scores header to take the lead

Key Updates
- 51’ - Maignan is subbed off due to injury!
- 48’ - Maignan makes a brilliant save!
- Half-time: MIL 1-2 LIV
- 41’ - Van Dijk heads it into the net!
- 30’ - Salah hits the crossbar again!
- 23’ - Konate scores to make it all square again!!!
- 17’ - Salah hits the crossbar!
- 3’ - Pulisic scores early goal!
- Kick-off!
- Here’s how Liverpool is set up tonight!
- AC Milan’s starting 11!
- September 18, 2024 01:5258’
Milan switches the wing as Leao gets the ball well into the final third on the left but his cut-back pass fails to find a teammate inside the box.
- September 18, 2024 01:4956’
Liverpool builds down the middle as Tsimikas gets the ball inside the box with ample space but his shot was wat off-target.
- September 18, 2024 01:4653’
Yellow card to Mac Allister for a late challenge on Fofana.
- September 18, 2024 01:4451’ - Maignan is subbed off due to injury!
AC Milan keeper Maignan has been subbed off due to an injury and youngster Torriani has been sent to man the sticks.
- September 18, 2024 01:4248’ - Maignan makes a brilliant save!
AC Milan loses the ball in the middle of the park as Gakpo moves forward and takes a shot which gets deflected and goes into no-man’s land inside the box. Maignan comes off his line to reach the ball before Gakpo and makes a brilliant save. But the keeper is down at the moment after the collision.
- September 18, 2024 01:39Second-half begins!
Second half begins as AC Milan is trailing by a solitary goal at the San Siro stadium.
- September 18, 2024 01:23Half-time: MIL 1-2 LIV
Despite the early goal, Liverpool has done well to regroup and score two to take the lead. Both goals have come from a header inside the box thanks to perfectly executed set-pieces. Mian has done well in all departments but it needs to do better in the final third and be careful with its tackles since two players are on a yellow card in the backline.
- September 18, 2024 01:2045+4’
Trent switches the wing and crosses it to Gakpo on the lefgt who takes a touch and fires a powerful shot which is saved beautifully by Maignan.
- September 18, 2024 01:1845+2’
Leao makes an incredible run down the middle but he takes too much time to pass the ball and Konate wins the ball with his strength.
- September 18, 2024 01:1745’
Five minutes added on by the referee.
- September 18, 2024 01:13GOAL41’ - Van Dijk heads it into the net!
Tsimikas takes the corner as this time Van Dijk gets to the ball first and heads it into the net past the keeper. Too easy for the tall and strong Dutchman!
- September 18, 2024 01:1240’
AC Milan’s attack breaks down as Liverpool breaks into another counter. Salah gets the ball with acres of space but he decides to slow down and take a shot from distance. Maignan saves it for a corner.
- September 18, 2024 01:1140’
The game’s pace has gone down significantly and it seems like both teams have decided to regroup and play it safe to avoid conceding before half-time.
- September 18, 2024 01:0434’
Tsimikas breaks into an impressive run on the left and reaches the touchline to salvage a corner.
- September 18, 2024 01:0230’ - Salah hits the crossbar again!
Liverpool transitions into a quick attack as its main man Salah gets the ball on the rebound after Miagnan saves Gakpo’s shot. Salah strikes it but puts a little too much power as it struck the under side of the crossbar and then gets saved by Maignan’s leg. Another close call for Liverpool as it has found its stride again!
- September 18, 2024 00:55GOAL23’ - Konate scores to make it all square again!!!
Liverpool gets a free-kick from a dangerous position. Trent curls it into the box and Konate leaps the highest to head it into the net.
- September 18, 2024 00:53YELLOW CARD22’
Calabria is given a yellow card for a rash sliding challenge on Gakpo!
- September 18, 2024 00:5120’
Tsimikas crosses it for Salah but his header is blocked quite easily.
- September 18, 2024 00:4817’ - Salah hits the crossbar!
Jota plays it into the box for Salah on the right as he takes a shot but unfortunately hits the CROSSBAR!!!!
- September 18, 2024 00:4716’
Liverpool on the front foot this time as Gakpo gets the ball on the left wing and crosses it on the far post for Salah but the ball goes out of bounds.
- September 18, 2024 00:4514’
Calabria and Pulisic stitch up a few good passes on the right as they progress into the final third but ultimately lose the ball.
- September 18, 2024 00:4111’
Salah cuts in from the right and makes a solid pass to Jota inside the box but the forward fails to control it and unleash a shot.
- September 18, 2024 00:408’
Liverpool has done well to hold fort despite conceding that early goal but as it stands, AC Milan is pressing high with confidence.
- September 18, 2024 00:35GOAL3’ - Pulisic scores early goal!
AC Milan breaks into a counter attack on the right wing as Pulisic paces down the flank, cuts in and makes the perfect far post finish!
- September 18, 2024 00:33Kick-off!
Liverpool kicks the game off hoping to bounce back from its loss in the Premier League. AC Milan on the other hand is in good form but is weaker on paper.
- September 18, 2024 00:16Who is the referee for tonight’s clash?!
- September 18, 2024 00:02Head-to-head stats
- September 17, 2024 23:44Here’s how Liverpool is set up tonight!
- September 17, 2024 23:43AC Milan’s starting 11!
- September 17, 2024 23:23Predicted lineups!
AC Milan: Maignan(gk), Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Reijnders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Abraham, Leao
Liverpool FC: Alisson(gk), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez
- September 17, 2024 23:00Preview:
Arne Slot had made a serene start to the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but a 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest has brought the Dutchman’s honeymoon period to an abrupt end and exposed cracks in the Reds’ facade.
Liverpool has little time to lick its wounds with a trip to AC Milan on Tuesday to open its return to the Champions League after a year away from Europe’s elite club competition.
Under Klopp, Liverpool’s prestige at the top of the European game was restored. The English giant reached three Champions League finals in five seasons between 2018 and 2022 and won the European Cup for the sixth time in the club’s history.
That is the legacy Slot inherits and the former Feyenoord boss has not been handed a kind draw by the new Champions League format.
Liverpool will face the two most succesful sides in the competition’s history in Milan and Real Madrid.
On the other hand, pressure had been building on Milan over the international break after just two points from its first three matches, and thousands of hardcore fans gathered outside the San Siro to show their support ahead of a big week for the seven-time European champion.
Paulo Fonseca’s team responded to that backing by sweeping sorry Venezia aside, racing into a four-goal lead within 29 minutes and cruising through the rest of the match.
-AFP
