UEFA Champions League 2024-25: AC Milan vs Liverpool head-to-head record ahead of UCL clash

The last time the two sides met was in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season, where Liverpool beat Milan 2-1.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 12:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan will host Liverpool in its opening UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday.

Arne Slot had made a serene start to the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but a 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest has brought the Dutchman’s honeymoon period to an abrupt end and exposed cracks in the Reds’ facade.

Under Klopp, Liverpool’s prestige at the top of the European game was restored. The English giant reached three Champions League finals in five seasons between 2018 and 2022 and won the European Cup for the sixth time in the club’s history.

On the other hand, pressure had been building on Milan over the international break after just two points from its first three matches, and thousands of hardcore fans gathered outside the San Siro to show their support ahead of a big week for the seven-time European champion.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024/25: What are the matches in this opening week of Champions League?

Paulo Fonseca’s team responded to that backing by sweeping sorry Venezia aside, racing into a four-goal lead within 29 minutes and cruising through the rest of the match.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 4

Liverpool: 2

AC Milan: 1

Draws: 1

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Liverpool /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

