The new Champions League format kicks off Tuesday after more than six years of planning, one failed proposal and one Super League launch fiasco.
In the end, storied clubs who pushed for change from UEFA and created turmoil in European football got most of what they wanted: More teams, more games and more of them against strong opponents, more money.
Now there are 36 teams instead of 32, each playing eight games instead of six, against eight different opponents instead of three.
Opening night Tuesday hits a high note. Here all the fixtures to be played in the opening week of UEFA Champions League 2024-25:
- Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven - September 17, 10:15 PM IST
- Young Boys vs Aston Villa - September 17, 10:15 PM IST
- Real Madrid vs VfB Stuttgart - September 18, 12:30 AM IST
- Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Zagreb - September 18, 12:30 AM IST
- Sporting CP vs Lille - September 18, 12:30 AM IST
- AC Milan vs Liverpool - September 18, 12:30 AM IST
- Bologna vs Shakthar Donetsk - September 18, 12:30 AM IST
- Sparta Praha vs RB Salzburg - September 18, 12:30 AM IST
- PSG vs Girona - September 19, 12:30 AM IST
- Club Brugge vs Dortmund - September 19, 12:30 AM IST
- Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava - September 19, 12:30 AM IST
- Man City vs Inter Milan - September 19, 12:30 AM IST
- Crvena zvezda vs Benfica - September 19, 10:15 PM IST
- Feyenoord vs Leverkusen - September 19, 10:15 PM IST
- Brest vs SK Sturm Graz - September 20, 12:30 AM IST
- Atalanta vs Arsenal - September 20, 12:30 AM IST
- Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig - September 20, 12:30 AM IST
- Monaco vs Barcelona- September 20, 12:30 AM IST
- With inputs from AP
