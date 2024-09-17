Real Madrid vs Stuttgart LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: RMA 1-0 STU; Kylian Mbappe scores in the first minute of the second half

- September 18, 2024 01:5562’ RMA 1-0 STU | Substitutions
Stuttgart: Vagnoman and Fuhrich are replaced by Anrie Chase and Fabian Reider
- September 18, 2024 01:5159’ RMA 1-0 STU | Vinicius Jr strikes the bar
Carvaja fins Vinicius on the edge of the box. The Brazilian takes a touch and hits it with his left. The ball rattles of the crossbar and goes out for a goal kick.
- September 18, 2024 01:4957’ RMA 1-0 STU
Leweling and Vagnoman link up on the right to set the latter up inside the box. He plays a cross into the middle which is punched away by Courtois.
- September 18, 2024 01:4754’ RMA 1-0 STU
Stuttgart is struggling to keep up with Real Madrid’s tempo now as the players are failing to string together passes like they did in the first half.
Stuttgart gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Carvajal commits a foul.
- September 18, 2024 01:4350’ RMA 1-0 STU
Real Madrid has come alive in the second half as Vinicius goes down the left wing now. He finds Mbappe who lays it off to Valverde. He in turn gives it to Rodrygo inside the box whose shot is deflected away for a corner.
- September 18, 2024 01:37GOAL46’ RMA 1-0 STU | GOAAALL!! | Mbappe scores!!
KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORESS!! Tchouameni plays a through ball down the right for Rodrygo. He uses his pace to drive the ball into the box.
He unselfishly passes it to Mbappe in the six-yard area, and he has an easy finish into the empty net.
- September 18, 2024 01:37SECOND HALF BEGINS!!
Real Madrid kicks off the second half shooting from right to left.
Lucas Vazquez is replaced by Eder Militao
- September 18, 2024 01:21HALFTIME45+4’ RMA 0-0 STU | HALF TIME
Corner comes in for Real Madrid from Rodrygo. The ball falls to Valverde outside the box who hits it first time. However, it goes well wide of the goal.
That is the last action of the half as the referee blows the whistle for half time.
- September 18, 2024 01:1945+3’ RMA 0-0 STU
Stiller whips the freekick into the box and Undav is there but he cannot keep his header on target as it sails over the crossbar.
- September 18, 2024 01:1945+2’ RMA 0-0 STU
Freekick for Stuttgart on the right side of the pitch after Vinicius fouls Millot.
- September 18, 2024 01:1745’ RMA 0-0 STU
Bellingham wins the ball in the middle of the pitch and plays a wonderful through ball for Mbappe. However, the Frenchman does not keep it under control and the chance goes to waste.
Four minutes of added time to play.
- September 18, 2024 01:1443’ RMA 0-0 STU
Carvajal goes down in the middle of the pitch clutching his abdomen after a collision with Denis Undav. Play resumes after a break as Carvajal seems fit to play after being given medical attention.
- September 18, 2024 01:1341’ RMA 0-0 STU
Ferland Mendy plays the ball into the box for Bellingham. The Englishman with quick feet inside the box but runs out of room before he can play a pass into the middle.
- September 18, 2024 01:1038’ RMA 0-0 STU
Vinicius Jr races down the left wing once again and he has options in the middle. He passes it into the box but the Stuttgart defence tracks back well to clear the ball away from danger.
- September 18, 2024 01:0433’ RMA 0-0 STU | PENALTY DECISION OVERTURNED FOR REAL MADRID
Corner comes in for Real Madrid which is brought down by Mittlestadt inside the box. Rudiger tries to get a touch on it as the Stuttgart player swings his boot to clear it away.
Rudiger goes down claiming a kick and the referee points to the spot.
The referee goes to the VAR screen to have a look and the decision is overturned.
- September 18, 2024 01:02YELLOW CARD30’ RMA 0-0 STU
Mittlestadt is shown the yellow card for a foul on Rodrygo
- September 18, 2024 01:0128’ RMA 0-0 STU | OFF THE BAR
End to end action!! Valverde breaks away on the right side of the pitch with acres of space in front of him. He tries to find Mbappe in the box but his pass is cut off by a brilliant sliding interception from Rouault.
The ball is eventually cleared and Stuttgart goes on the counter through Undav. He goes for goal himself and the ball deflects off Carvajal and hits the crossbar.
- September 18, 2024 00:5725’ RMA 0-0 STU | SAVE
Brilliant from Mbappe as he drops his shoulder to leave his defender in the dust and go through on goal.
He takes a shot with his right which forces Nubel to come off his line and make a good save.
- September 18, 2024 00:56YELLOW CARD24’ RMA 0-0 STU
Lucas Vasquez is the first player to be booked in the match after he brings down Fuhrich in the middle of the pitch.
- September 18, 2024 00:5523’ RMA 0-0 STU
Real Madrid is enjoying its first period of possession now. Vinicius gets the ball and races down the left wing. He whips in a cross with his left which is misread by Mbappe as he launches into the stands with an awkward shot.
- September 18, 2024 00:5219’ RMA 0-0 STU
A cross comes in from Vangoman from the right side of the box. Carvajal jumps and misses as the ball falls to Undav in the middle.
However, the Spaniard recovers to kick the ball away before Undav cam take a shot.
- September 18, 2024 00:4916’ RMA 0-0 STU | SAVE AGAIN!!
Brilliant move from Stuttgart. The German side with lovely one-touch football to set Stiller through on goal. He takes a shot but Courtois comes off his line to make a brilliant save.
A shaky start from the defending champion.
- September 18, 2024 00:4614’ RMA 0-0 STU | SAVE
Stuttgart has started the game better as Courtois is again called into action. Enzo Millot gets the ball on the right and he tires to find the top corner with an effort with his left.
Courtois sees the ball and tips it over the bar for a corner.
- September 18, 2024 00:4311’ RMA 0-0 STU
Stuttgart plays out from the back and the ball falls to Leweling on the right wing. He cuts into his left and takes a shot.
Courtois makes an awkward save as the ball bounces in front of him.
- September 18, 2024 00:418’ RMA 0-0 STU | CHANCE
Vazquez gives away the ball and Millot is through on goal. He takes a touch and hits it with his left. The ball turns away from the goal and goes out for a goal kick.
What a chance for the visitor to take the lead.
- September 18, 2024 00:397’ RMA 0-0 STU
Real Madrid recycles the ball from a corner and Mbappe gets the ball on the left side of the box. He lays it off to Tchouameni who hits it first time.
However, he puts too much power and the ball sails into the stands.
- September 18, 2024 00:386’ RMA 0-0 STU
Rodrygo with an interception and Real is on the break now. He drives the ball into the middle and tries to play it through for Mbappe who made a run. The Stuttgart defence anticipates the pass and intercepts it before any danger.
- September 18, 2024 00:364’ RMA 0-0 STU
Stuttgart is enjoying possession of the ball in the early minutes of the match with the Real Madrid players frantically trying to win the ball. Stiller gets the ball on the edge of the box and tries to take a shot with his left.
Carvajal stands strong and makes the block.
- September 18, 2024 00:332’ RMA 0-0 STU
Stuttgart gets an early freekick in its own half after Jude Bellingham commits a foul.
- September 18, 2024 00:31KICK OFF!!
Stuttgart kicks off the match shooting from right to left.
- September 18, 2024 00:28Match starts soon!!
The players are making their way into the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Dani Carvajal leads Real Madrid while Atakan Karazor leads Stuttgart.
- September 18, 2024 00:10FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR REAL MADRID VS VFB STUTTGART
Referee: Umut Meler (TUR)
Assistant referees: Kerem Ersoy (TUR), Ibrahim Çaglar Uyarcan (TUR)
Video Assistant Referee: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant referees: Pol van Boekel (NED)
Fourth official: Arda Kardeşler (TUR)
- September 17, 2024 23:25VfB Stuttgart starting XI
Alexander Nubel(gk), Josha Vagnoman, Anthony Rouault, Julian Chabot, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Jamie Leweling, Angelo Stiller, Atakan Karazor, Enzo Millot, Chris Fuhrich, Denis Undav
- September 17, 2024 23:23Real Madrid starting XI
Thibaut Courtois(gk), Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe
- September 17, 2024 23:21LINEUPS OUT!!
- September 17, 2024 23:17PREDICTED LINEUPS
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe
Stuttgart: Nubel; Vagnoman, Chase, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Rieder; Demirovic, Undav
- September 17, 2024 23:08PREVIEW
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expects to have several players back from injury ahead of its Champions League opener against German side VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday.
Midfielders Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Eder Militao are set to be available for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu despite Militao missing training as he required an extra day to recover fully.
Though Real would be without midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and former mainstays Nacho, Joselu, and now-retired midfielder Toni Kroos, Ancelotti said he was excited to start their title defence with ‘the best player in the world,’ Kylian Mbappe.”
All three European club competitions have been expanded to 36 teams this season and Ancelotti’s side will also be taking part in the expanded men’s 32-team Club World Cup, starting next June in the United States.
“For me this competition is very special, not only for the club. But it’s not just that, it’s the day-to-day work to get there,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Madrid triumphed over German side Borussia Dortmund in last season’s final at Wembley, securing their sixth trophy in 11 years.
- September 17, 2024 23:08LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Stuttgart will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
