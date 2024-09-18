MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool begins UCL campaign with 3-1 win over AC Milan

The night marked Arne Slot’s first Champions League game at the helm since he replaced Jurgen Klopp, and it was a terrific response from his team after its shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 02:57 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and team after win against AC Milan in the Champions League.
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and team after win against AC Milan in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and team after win against AC Milan in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool celebrated its return to the Champions League after a year’s absence with a 3-1 victory over AC Milan at San Siro on Tuesday, overcoming a shaky start with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool got off to an awful start in the battle between the two European heavyweights when Christian Pulisic fired Milan in front from a quick counter-attack in the third minute, aided by Liverpool’s disorganised defending.

The six-times champion turned things around, however, and dominated for much of the remainder of the game, with Konate equalising in the 23rd minute when he leapt high above a crowd of defenders to head in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick.

ALSO READ | UCL 2024-25: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich puts nine past Dinamo Zagreb

Skipper Van Dijk put Liverpool ahead to the delight of some 4,400 travelling fans when he nodded home Kostas Tsimikas’ corner just before halftime. Szoboszlai sealed the victory in the 67th minute, slotting into the far corner from Cody Gakpo’s cross after Milan gave up possession.

The night marked coach Arne Slot’s first Champions League game at the helm of the Merseyside club since he replaced Jurgen Klopp, and it was a terrific response from his team after its shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Liverpool /

AC Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool begins UCL campaign with 3-1 win over AC Milan
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich puts nine past Dinamo Zagreb
    AFP
  3. AC Milan vs Liverpool highlights, Champions League 2024/25: MIL 1-3 LIV; Konate, Van Dijk & Szbozslai score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Stuttgart LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: RMA 3-1 STU; Substitute Endrick seals it in stoppage time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb highlights, Champions League 2024-25: FCB 9-2 DIN, Kane scores hattrick in big win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool begins UCL campaign with 3-1 win over AC Milan
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich puts nine past Dinamo Zagreb
    AFP
  3. Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb highlights, Champions League 2024-25: FCB 9-2 DIN, Kane scores hattrick in big win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Stuttgart LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: RMA 3-1 STU; Substitute Endrick seals it in stoppage time
    Team Sportstar
  5. AC Milan vs Liverpool highlights, Champions League 2024/25: MIL 1-3 LIV; Konate, Van Dijk & Szbozslai score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool begins UCL campaign with 3-1 win over AC Milan
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich puts nine past Dinamo Zagreb
    AFP
  3. AC Milan vs Liverpool highlights, Champions League 2024/25: MIL 1-3 LIV; Konate, Van Dijk & Szbozslai score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid vs Stuttgart LIVE score, UCL 2024-25: RMA 3-1 STU; Substitute Endrick seals it in stoppage time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb highlights, Champions League 2024-25: FCB 9-2 DIN, Kane scores hattrick in big win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment