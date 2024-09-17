What is new in the Champions League format and how will that pan out?

The revamped format will see the number of teams participating increase from 32 to 36.
All 36 clubs will participate in a single league phase, instead of the previous group stage format.
Each team will face off against eight different teams, playing half of those matches at home and the other half away.
Top eight teams after the league phase will qualify for the knockout rounds.
Teams ranked 9th to 24th will take part in two-legged playoffs to secure a spot in the round of 16.
These teams (ranked 9th to 24th) will be paired in a play-off, with the higher-ranked team hosting the return leg.
Teams that finish 25th or lower in the league phase will be eliminated, with no access to the UEFA Europa League.
From the round of 16 onwards, the competition will continue to follow its existing format.