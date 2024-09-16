India vs Bangladesh: Men in Blue sweat it out in Chennai before first Test

Rohit Sharma and his men hit the nets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday

India’s top-eight batters and frontline bowlers likely to figure in the first team, had an extensive day out

The hosts limbered up with some fielding drills – slip and boundary catching – for about 45 minutes

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli were seen in the nets, taking turns to face the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep

Bumrah hit his straps right away, moving the ball away from a good length to prompt Kohli to shoulder arms

Returning to Test cricket after almost two years, Rishabh Pant was seen practising alongside Dhruv Jurel

Sarfaraz Khan joined Team India on Monday morning but he didn’t practice

