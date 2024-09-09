How many medals has India won in each Paralympic Games?

Paris 2024 - 29 | India had a memorable outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, achieving its best-ever medal tally with a total of 29 medals.
Tokyo 2020 - 19 | This edition saw India get its hand on 19 medals, registering its first-ever double-digit haul.
Rio 2016 - 4 | In Rio, the Indian contingent secured four medals, including the first-ever medal won by an Indian female Paralympian.
London 2012 - 1 | India’s solitary medal was won by Girisha Hosanagara Nagarajegowda. It was one more than the country’s outing at Sydney 2008 (0).
Athens 2004 - 2 | Devendra Jhajharia (in pic) and Rajinder Singh Rahelu won a gold and bronze, ending a 20-year medalless streak since 1984.
Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 - 4 | Joginder Singh Bedi won three medals at the 1984 Games, while Bhimrao Kesarkar (in pic) won the fourth.
Heidelberg 1972 - 1 | After making its first appearance at the Para Games in 1968, India struck gold in the next edition through Murlikant Rajaram Petkar.