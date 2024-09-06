On Friday, country’s top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Indian National Congress ahead of the Haryana assembly polls
In the past, there have been countless India athletes who have forayed into the world of politics
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the now Paralympic Committee of India chief Devendra Jhajharia was announced as Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for Rajasthan’s Churu constituency
Former cricketer and current head coach of the Indian men’s national team, Gautam Gambhir served as a BJP MP in Lok Sabha between 2019 and 2024 before quitting politics
In 2019, Babita Phogat, Vinesh’s cousin, joined BJP and went on to fight a losing battle in that year’s Haryana polls
Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan joined Trinamool Congress ahead of the General elections and defeated Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in West Bengal’s Bahrampur to win a seat in Lok Sabha this year
Shooter-turned-administrator and the acting President of the National Rifle Association of India, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo was a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Biju Janata Dal
Asiad bronze medallist in hockey, Sandeep Singh, was Haryana’s Sports Minister since 2019, before he resigned after a case of sexual harassment was registered against him
Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an incumbent Cabinet Minister in Rajasthan, joined BJP in 2013 and has since held multiple high-profile posts, including that of the Sports Minister
Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia fought a losing battle in the Lok Sabha elections under TMC’s ticket in 2014 before starting his own party, Hamro Sikkim Party, in 2018