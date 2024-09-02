It was quite a lull for the six-time MotoGP champion who hadn’t won a grand prix since 2021
At Aragon, Marquez set the stage on fire by dominating Saturday’s sprint race on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike
On Sunday, he crossed the finish line nearly five seconds ahead of Jorge Martin, with Pedro Acosta in third
After the win, Marquez celebrated by kissing the ground in jubilation before his ecstatic home fans
The victory marked a dream weekend for Marquez, who delighted his supporters with a performance to remember
Jorge Martin now leads the riders’ standings by 23 points after double world champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed out five laps from the finish