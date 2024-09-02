Yogesh Kathuniya retains the silver medal in Men’s Discus F56

A best throw of 42.22 in his first of six attempts placed Yogesh at the second place
Yogesh competes in the F56 category. In this classification, athletes compete in a seated position
This wasn’t his first medal at the Paralympics, at Tokyo 2021, with a throw of 44.38, he had clinched a silver medal
Earlier this year, at the World Para Athletic Championships, the 27-year-old won the silver
“I just hope on the day of my event, I get a massive adrenaline rush or get nicely pumped up to break that mark,” Yogesh told Sportstar before the Paralympics