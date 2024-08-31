How did NorthEast United FC reach Durand Cup 2024 final?

NorthEast United began its Durand Cup 2024 campaign with a 2-0 win over Bodoland FC, courtesy two second half goals by Jithin MS and Ankith
The Highlanders continued its winning start to the tournament with a comfortable 4-0 win over BSF, with Guillermo racking up a brace
NEUFC then faced fellow Indian Super League side Odisha FC and thrashed it 5-1 to end the group stage as Group E toppers. Jithin MS starred in this match with a brace
It was smooth sailing for the Highlanders in the quarterfinals as they prevailed over the Indian Army Football Team 2-0 to qualify for the semifinals
Last year, NorthEast United had bowed out of the competition at the semifinals stage. However this time, the side persisted and jumped over host Shillong Lajong with a 3-0 win to book a spot in its maiden Durand Cup final