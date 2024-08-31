How did NorthEast United FC reach Durand Cup 2024 final?

NorthEast United began its Durand Cup 2024 campaign with a 2-0 win over Bodoland FC, courtesy two second half goals by Jithin MS and Ankith

The Highlanders continued its winning start to the tournament with a comfortable 4-0 win over BSF, with Guillermo racking up a brace

NEUFC then faced fellow Indian Super League side Odisha FC and thrashed it 5-1 to end the group stage as Group E toppers. Jithin MS starred in this match with a brace

It was smooth sailing for the Highlanders in the quarterfinals as they prevailed over the Indian Army Football Team 2-0 to qualify for the semifinals

Last year, NorthEast United had bowed out of the competition at the semifinals stage. However this time, the side persisted and jumped over host Shillong Lajong with a 3-0 win to book a spot in its maiden Durand Cup final

More Shorts

Matt Stutzman heaps praises on Sheetal Devi
By Team Sportstar
Meet Avani Lekhara: First Indian woman to bag two gold medals at Paralympic Games
By Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics, Opening Ceremony Highlights- In Pictures
By Team Sportstar