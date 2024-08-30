Matt Stutzman heaps praises on Sheetal Devi

In a recent interview with Sportstar, Stutzman revealed that he has been working closely with her coaches to figure out the best equipment and techniques

He continued, “Her drive to win is incredible—she listens, she’s motivated, and she has that same spark I remember feeling when I first represented the USA”

Stutzman was the first armless archer ever to compete at the Paralympics; he won a silver medal at the London Games 2012

He brimmed with pride while saying she is ranked no. 1 in the world. “Just to say that I know her is really special,” he shared

At the ongoing Paris Paralympics, Sheetal Devi finished with the personal best of 703 to make it to the round of 16

