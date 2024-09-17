MagazineBuy Print

AC Milan vs Liverpool LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch MIL v LIV; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match to be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 12:05 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Arne Slot had made a serene start to the unenviable task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but a 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest has brought the Dutchman’s honeymoon period to an abrupt end and exposed cracks in the Reds’ facade.

Liverpool has little time to lick its wounds with a trip to AC Milan on Tuesday to open its return to the Champions League after a year away from Europe’s elite club competition.

Under Klopp, Liverpool’s prestige at the top of the European game was restored. The English giant reached three Champions League finals in five seasons between 2018 and 2022 and won the European Cup for the sixth time in the club’s history.

That is the legacy Slot inherits and the former Feyenoord boss has not been handed a kind draw by the new Champions League format.

Liverpool will face the two most succesful sides in the competition’s history in Milan and Real Madrid.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Bellingham, Tchouameni back for UEFA Champions League opener

On the other hand, pressure had been building on Milan over the international break after just two points from its first three matches, and thousands of hardcore fans gathered outside the San Siro to show their support ahead of a big week for the seven-time European champion.

Paulo Fonseca’s team responded to that backing by sweeping sorry Venezia aside, racing into a four-goal lead within 29 minutes and cruising through the rest of the match.

-AFP

PREDICTED LINEUPS

AC Milan: Maignan(gk), Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Reijnders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Abraham, Leao

Liverpool FC: Alisson(gk), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
The AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 18, Wednesday at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.
Where to watch the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

