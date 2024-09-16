Barcelona injury update: Olmo ruled out for several weeks before UEFA Champions League opener

Barcelona forward Dani Olmo has been sidelined for up to five weeks after injuring his right hamstring, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old looked to have some sort of muscle discomfort after scoring in Sunday’s 4-1 league win at Girona and was substituted after the hour mark.

“Tests conducted this Monday morning on Dani Olmo have revealed that the FC Barcelona forward has injured his right hamstring. He is expected to be unavailable for the next four to five weeks,” Barcelona said in a statement on its website.

Olmo’s injury is a a huge blow to manager Hansi Flick’s side as it begins its European Champions League campaign on Thursday, coming off a perfect start to its domestic league campaign so far.

The Spain international, who joined from RB Leipzig for 55 million euros (USD 61 million), has scored in all three of his appearances for Barca, the first for a new player at the Catalan club since 2011.

The Catalan club faces AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II on Thursday before Sunday’s La Liga trip to Villarreal.