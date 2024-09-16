MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been the opening race on the calendar since 2021 but will be the fourth round in 2025 to avoid a clash with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 16:29 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Testing will be on February 26-28 at the Sakhir circuit for the last season before major engine and rule changes shake up the sport in 2026.
File photo: Testing will be on February 26-28 at the Sakhir circuit for the last season before major engine and rule changes shake up the sport in 2026. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File photo: Testing will be on February 26-28 at the Sakhir circuit for the last season before major engine and rule changes shake up the sport in 2026. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bahrain will host three days of Formula One testing next February before the 2025 season kicks off in Australia in March, the governing FIA confirmed on Monday.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been the opening race on the calendar since 2021 but will be the fourth round in 2025 to avoid a clash with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Testing will be on February 26-28 at the Sakhir circuit for the last season before major engine and rule changes shake up the sport in 2026.

The test will see a number of drivers on track with new teams, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who will be in Ferrari red overalls after the Briton’s switch from Mercedes.

ALSO READ: Azerbaijan GP the best win of my career, says McLaren racer Piastri after victory in Baku

The track has been the testing ground for pre-season testing on six separate occasions since 2009, with its consistent weather conditions, mixture of high and low-speed corners, and two long straights enabling F1 teams to gather maximum data for the campaign ahead.

“As part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 for round four on April. 11-13,” the FIA said in a media release on Monday.

The 2025 Formula 1 season, the 75th anniversary year for the sport, will kick-off in Australia, followed by China and Japan, andnd conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the weekend of December 5-7.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Related Topics

Bahrain Grand Prix /

F1 /

FIA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: IND takes 2-0 lead v KOR at half-time; third quarter latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona injury update: Olmo ruled out for several weeks before UEFA Champions League opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One
    Team Sportstar
  2. Azerbaijan GP 2024: Baku win shows Piastri has arrived, says Webber
    Reuters
  3. Azerbaijan GP the best win of my career, says McLaren racer Piastri after victory in Baku
    Reuters
  4. Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Perez blames him for crash
    Reuters
  5. F1 Azerbaijan GP: Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren takes over at the top
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: IND takes 2-0 lead v KOR at half-time; third quarter latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona injury update: Olmo ruled out for several weeks before UEFA Champions League opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment