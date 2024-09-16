F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One

Bahrain will host three days of Formula One testing next February before the 2025 season kicks off in Australia in March, the governing FIA confirmed on Monday.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been the opening race on the calendar since 2021 but will be the fourth round in 2025 to avoid a clash with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Testing will be on February 26-28 at the Sakhir circuit for the last season before major engine and rule changes shake up the sport in 2026.

The test will see a number of drivers on track with new teams, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who will be in Ferrari red overalls after the Briton’s switch from Mercedes.

ALSO READ: Azerbaijan GP the best win of my career, says McLaren racer Piastri after victory in Baku

The track has been the testing ground for pre-season testing on six separate occasions since 2009, with its consistent weather conditions, mixture of high and low-speed corners, and two long straights enabling F1 teams to gather maximum data for the campaign ahead.

“As part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 for round four on April. 11-13,” the FIA said in a media release on Monday.

The 2025 Formula 1 season, the 75th anniversary year for the sport, will kick-off in Australia, followed by China and Japan, andnd conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the weekend of December 5-7.

(with inputs from Reuters)