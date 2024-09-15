MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Perez blames him for crash

Sainz and Perez were battling for third place, with the latter hoping even to grab second at a favourite circuit, when they made contact at turn two and ended up in the wall.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 23:22 IST , Baku, Azerbaijan - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit.
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz said he had done nothing wrong after Red Bull’s Sergio Perez lamented a “disastrous” penultimate lap collision between the two at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

The two were battling for third place, with Perez hoping even to grab second at a favourite circuit, when they made contact at turn two and ended up in the wall.

“It’s a disaster for the championship,” said Perez, who has not been on the podium since China in April and leaves Baku eighth overall and 170 points behind team mate Max Verstappen.

“In my opinion, Carlos moved too quickly to follow the tow from Charles,” added the Mexican, who had tried to pass Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for second but dropped to fourth as Sainz went past.

“It was just wrong time, wrong moment and it resulted in a huge shunt.”

ALSO READ: F1 Azerbaijan GP: Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren takes over at the top

Sainz told reporters after seeing the stewards that he was glad the two were unhurt and refused to shoulder the blame for what he called an unexpected contact.

“I didn’t do any erratic manoeuvres, any aggressive moving on Checo (Perez) or anything like that, and for some reason that I don’t understand still, we collided and that was the end,” he said.

“I’m 100% convinced I didn’t do anything wrong or anything aggressive.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Perez deserved a lot more.

“I was just looking at the replay and you can see Carlos start to drift across the circuit, so very very disappointing,” he added. “He (Perez) should at the very least have been on the podium today. It’s destroyed the race for Checo today. It’s cost us a lot of damage and obviously vital points in the constructors’ championship.”

Red Bull fell 20 points behind McLaren, which won with Australian Oscar Piastri, with seven grands prix and three sprints remaining.

It was the first time since early 2022 that Red Bull had not led the championship.

ALSO READ: Indian F2 driver Kush Maini survives scary crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sainz and Perez had clashed previously over the weekend, each visiting the stewards for impeding the other in practice. Perez collected a warning for impeding Sainz on Saturday and Sainz, the same for holding up the Mexican on Friday.

“I think it’s the third time. Now they’ve finished the job,” commented Piastri as he watched a replay of the collision in the cool-down room.

Related Topics

Carlos Sainz /

Sergio Perez /

F1 /

Azerbaijan GP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Arteta praises ‘ugly’ Arsenal in crucial North London derby win against Tottenham
    Reuters
  2. Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Perez blames him for crash
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspires Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves
    Reuters
  4. Saudi league player Al-Muwallad hospitalised after fall from balcony in Dubai during vacation
    AP
  5. ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Perez blames him for crash
    Reuters
  2. F1 Azerbaijan GP: Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren takes over at the top
    Reuters
  3. Azerbaijan GP 2024: Hamilton drops to pitlane, Norris up to 15th
    Reuters
  4. Formula 1: Williams’ Albon keeps his cool after airbox fan blunder during Azerbaijan GP qualifying
    Reuters
  5. F1: Oscar Piastri gets green light to chase win in Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Lando Norris far behind
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Arteta praises ‘ugly’ Arsenal in crucial North London derby win against Tottenham
    Reuters
  2. Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Perez blames him for crash
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspires Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves
    Reuters
  4. Saudi league player Al-Muwallad hospitalised after fall from balcony in Dubai during vacation
    AP
  5. ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment