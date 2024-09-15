Premier League 2024-25: Arteta praises ‘ugly’ Arsenal in crucial North London derby win against Tottenham

Arsenal’s growing capacity to win without being at its best, as it did in a hard-fought derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, could prove the difference as it attempts to finally overhaul Premier League champion Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta said his side was rewarded for doing “ugly things” to triumph thanks to yet another goal conceded from a corner by its bitter local rival.

Gabriel Magalhaes’ second-half header was enough to secure a crucial 1-0 win over Spurs, marking its third straight north London derby victory away from home.

And, having nearly blown a 3-0 lead before clinging on for a 3-2 win in their last meeting in April, Arteta said he saw signs of progress in how the Gunners managed the closing stages.

The Arsenal manager said he was far calmer on Sunday “because after 0-3 to 2-3 (in the last game) you say, this cannot happen”.

He told reporters: “They threw everything at it, they tried today, but I think we looked more composed, better organised and gave very, very little away.”

Having lost captain Martin Odegaard to injury and Declan Rice through suspension, with new signing Mikel Merino yet to make his debut due to a fractured shoulder, Arsenal’s makeshift midfield was largely assured against a wasteful Spurs side.

Arteta hailed the depth of the team and its ability to grind out results, a quality that was arguably lacking at times in their recent title challenges.

“In order to love the game and win, you have to do a lot of things that sometimes people call them ugly and enjoying doing those ugly things is a big compliment for this team,” he said.

A north London derby will always feel like a must-win game, but victory felt almost essential for Arsenal, which before kickoff, trailed Manchester City by five points.

With City having earned 91 points on average in the last three seasons, Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad next Sunday could have been make or break for its title credentials.

Instead, with a gritty three points in the bag, Arsenal will travel north with a chance to go top of the league.