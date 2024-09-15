MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: ‘It’s my burden,’ says Ange Postecoglou, as Tottenham’s Achilles heel strikes again against Arsenal

Since the beginning of last season, Tottenham Hotspur has conceded 18 goals from set pieces excluding penalties, a tally only exceeded by Nottingham Forest.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 23:31 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham’s head coach Ange Postecoglou gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League match against Arsenal.
Tottenham’s head coach Ange Postecoglou gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League match against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tottenham’s head coach Ange Postecoglou gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League match against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: AP

It was perhaps hardly surprising that a tight North London Derby would be settled by a set piece, even less so that it was Arsenal who profited from what is becoming an Achilles heel for Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou.

When Bukayo Saka delivered a corner in the 64th minute, Arsenal defender Gabriel was left unopposed to thump a header into the Tottenham net and it proved enough to earn Mikel Arteta’s side a 1-0 victory.

Three of Arsenal’s last four Premier League goals against Tottenham have come following corners. Since the beginning of last season Tottenham has conceded 18 goals from set pieces excluding penalties, a tally only exceeded by Nottingham Forest.

So it was no wonder Postecoglou was asked again about the weakness that is undermining his work since taking over.

“I know, for some reason people think I don’t care about set pieces, and it’s a narrative that you can keep going on for ages and ages,” the Australian told reporters on Sunday following a defeat that left his side on four points from four games.

“I understand that, like I said, we work on them all the time, like we do with every other team, you know that (Arsenal) are a threat. For the most part we handled them really well today, but we switched off for one. It’s my burden to carry mate, and I’m happy to do that. Like I’ve always said, for me, there’s a bigger picture, there’s a play here that’s much more important than the finer details of us getting to where we want to,” he said.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspires Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves

Before the derby, Postecoglou claimed, with some justification, that his side’s haul of four points from three games could just as easily have been nine after good performances against Leicester City, Everton and Newcastle United.

Initially against Arsenal, Tottenham was fluent again, but it ran out of ideas and looked vulnerable to the kind of sucker punch Gabriel eventually delivered.

Worryingly, after some early endeavour, Tottenham’s attack was easily handled by Arsenal’s street-wise team despite the Gunners missing Declan Rice and captain Martin Odegaard.

Son Heung-min faded and new 65 million pounds signing Dominic Solanke cut a frustrated figure in attack while the midfield lacked the guile to open up Arsenal.

“It was very disappointing. It’s been the story of our season and we lack a bit of belief and conviction in the final third. It’s not a lack of trying, we are just going through this early trot where we are playing well and dominating games but not getting our reward for it. That’s the nature of football,” Postecoglou, whose side had 15 goal attempts, said.

Tottenham won eight of its first 10 Premier League matches last season - former Celtic manager Postecoglou’s first campaign in charge - its best start since 1960-61.

This time, however, it is misfiring and already falling off the pace at the top end of the table.

“When I look at the four games in isolation this year, the football is probably more consistent and compelling than our first four games last year but obviously our results don’t reflect that,” Postecoglou insisted.

Tottenham hosts Brentford next weekend.

