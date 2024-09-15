Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspire Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves

Newcastle United fought back from a halftime deficit with two long-range strikes in the space of five minutes to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday and move into third place in the Premier League.
Fabian Schar’s speculative effort took a deflection to draw Newcastle level after Wolves captain Mario Lemina’s 36th-minute goal had put the host ahead at the break as it chased a first league success of the season.
ALSO READ | Premier League: Gabriel’s header earns Arsenal 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in feisty derby
But while there might have been an element of fortune about Schar’s 75th-minute goal, there was no luck involved as Harvey Barnes thrashed home a spectacular winner five minutes later.
Both efforts came from outside the penalty area and dramatically turned around the outcome after struggling Wolves had dominated most of the encounter.
