MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspire Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves

Fabian Schar’s speculative effort took a deflection to draw Newcastle level after Wolves captain Mario Lemina’s 36th-minute goal had put the host ahead at the break.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 23:14 IST , WOLVERHAMPTON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Harvey Barnes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.
Harvey Barnes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harvey Barnes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newcastle United fought back from a halftime deficit with two long-range strikes in the space of five minutes to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday and move into third place in the Premier League.

Fabian Schar’s speculative effort took a deflection to draw Newcastle level after Wolves captain Mario Lemina’s 36th-minute goal had put the host ahead at the break as it chased a first league success of the season.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Gabriel’s header earns Arsenal 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in feisty derby

But while there might have been an element of fortune about Schar’s 75th-minute goal, there was no luck involved as Harvey Barnes thrashed home a spectacular winner five minutes later.

Both efforts came from outside the penalty area and dramatically turned around the outcome after struggling Wolves had dominated most of the encounter.

Related stories

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Harvey Barnes /

Fabian Schar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair loses as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspire Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves
    Reuters
  3. Mohammedan Sporting in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. Azerbaijan GP the best win of my career, says McLaren racer Piastri after victory in Baku
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: ‘It’s my burden,’ says Ange Postecoglou, as Tottenham’s Achilles heel strikes again against Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: ‘It’s my burden,’ says Ange Postecoglou, as Tottenham’s Achilles heel strikes again against Arsenal
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Arteta praises ‘ugly’ Arsenal in crucial North London derby win against Tottenham
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspire Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Gabriel’s header earns Arsenal 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in feisty derby
    Reuters
  5. TOT 0-1 ARS Highlights, Premier League: Gabriel scores to help Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair loses as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspire Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves
    Reuters
  3. Mohammedan Sporting in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. Azerbaijan GP the best win of my career, says McLaren racer Piastri after victory in Baku
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: ‘It’s my burden,’ says Ange Postecoglou, as Tottenham’s Achilles heel strikes again against Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment