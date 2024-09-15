MagazineBuy Print

Indian F2 driver Kush Maini survives scary crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Maini, representing Invicta Racing in his second Formula 2 season, is 11th in the standings. The race was won by Richard Verschoor of Trident.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 18:22 IST , Baku - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The rear of Maini’s car was totally destroyed by the impact of the crash and fortunately, he came out of it unscathed.
The rear of Maini's car was totally destroyed by the impact of the crash and fortunately, he came out of it unscathed.
infoIcon

The rear of Maini’s car was totally destroyed by the impact of the crash and fortunately, he came out of it unscathed. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian driver Kush Maini on Sunday survived a horrifying crash after he stalled at the start of feature race in Formula 2, a support race to Formula 1.

The scary incident occurred on the opening lap of the Formula 2 race which preceded the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 23-year-old Indian had nowhere to go at the race start as the engine of his car stopped working suddenly. That left fellow drivers Josep Maria Marti and Oliver Goethe unsighted, leading to a massive collision.

The rear of Maini’s car was totally destroyed by the impact of the crash and fortunately, he came out of it unscathed.

Maini's car after the crash during the Round 12 Baku Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Maini’s car after the crash during the Round 12 Baku Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Maini’s car after the crash during the Round 12 Baku Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Maini’s father Gautam confirmed to PTI that his son was doing fine.

“He is doing okay. As part of the standard protocol all medical check ups were conducted on Kush and all reports are normal,” he said.

Maini, representing Invicta Racing in his second Formula 2 season, is 11th in the standings. The race was won by Richard Verschoor of Trident.

ALSO READ: F1: Piastri wins Azerbaijan GP ahead of Leclerc and Russell, huge late crash between Perez and Sainz

Safety has improved drastically in motorsport over the past two decades but the sport remains dangerous. Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert had succumbed to his injuries following an accident at the iconic Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium in 2019. The Frenchman was only 22.

Jules Bianchi, who was only 25, had died following a collision with a recovery vehicle during the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in 2014. The FIA had introduced Halo, a head protecting device, on all Formula 1 cars post the fatal accident.

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

