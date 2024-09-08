MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP: Repsol to end 30-year sponsorship of Honda MotoGP team

With Repsol as the principal sponsors, Honda claimed 15 premier class world championships, 10 premier class team championships, 183 premier class wins and 455 premier class podiums.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 21:47 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Repsol Honda Team’s Joan Mir.
Repsol Honda Team’s Joan Mir. | Photo Credit: PABLO MORANO
infoIcon

Repsol Honda Team’s Joan Mir. | Photo Credit: PABLO MORANO

Spanish oil company Repsol will no longer sponsor the Honda MotoGP team from next season, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer said on Sunday, bringing the curtains down on the iconic partnership that lasted three decades.

Repsol began sponsoring Honda when they entered Grand Prix racing in 1995 and have since had immense success with several constructor titles and riders championships with greats such as Mick Doohan, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

With Repsol as the principal sponsors, Honda claimed 15 premier class world championships, 10 premier class team championships, 183 premier class wins and 455 premier class podiums.

“After 30 years of collaboration at the highest level of motorcycle racing, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) and Repsol will part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 MotoGP world championship,” Honda said in a statement.

ALSO READ | San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second

“Honda HRC and Repsol have enjoyed a partnership which has become synonymous with success at the highest level.

“Going beyond sponsorship, it has been a true collaboration between both companies, striving to continue as the reference in Grand Prix motorcycling.”

Honda has had its struggles after Marquez won the last of his six MotoGP titles in 2019, with the Spaniard missing the entire 2020 season following a crash in the opening race.

The team soon fell behind Italian manufacturers Ducati and Aprilia, with Marquez also leaving the team at the end of the 2023 season when he made the switch to Gresini Racing -- which uses Ducati machines.

Marquez’s departure also saw Red Bull cut ties with Honda, who have not had a top-10 finish in MotoGP this season from either Joan Mir or Luca Marini.

Related stories

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Repsol Honda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India team for Bangladesh Test series: K. L. Rahul, Pant return; Yash Dayal gets maiden call-up, full squad list
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Repsol to end 30-year sponsorship of Honda MotoGP team
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2026 to not have athletes’ village
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Final Medals Table: India finishes 18th with seven gold medals, China tops with 94 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs Scotland, Nations League: All-time head-to-head record ahead of POR v SCO
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. MotoGP: Repsol to end 30-year sponsorship of Honda MotoGP team
    Reuters
  2. Chennai’s night street race a success, but there are lessons to learn
    Kavita Menon
  3. MotoGP: Dorna and FIM renew agreement to 2060
    Reuters
  4. Formula One: FIA replies to front wing concerns, says all F1 teams comply
    Reuters
  5. Rising star Hugh Barter dominates Formula 4 Indian Championship, sets sights on F1 glory
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India team for Bangladesh Test series: K. L. Rahul, Pant return; Yash Dayal gets maiden call-up, full squad list
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Repsol to end 30-year sponsorship of Honda MotoGP team
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2026 to not have athletes’ village
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Final Medals Table: India finishes 18th with seven gold medals, China tops with 94 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs Scotland, Nations League: All-time head-to-head record ahead of POR v SCO
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment