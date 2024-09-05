MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Dorna and FIM renew agreement to 2060

Formula One’s U.S.-based rights holder Liberty Media announced in April a takeover of Dorna that valued MotoGP at 4.2 billion euros ($4.66 billion).

Published : Sep 05, 2024 17:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez and riders in action during the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.
FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez and riders in action during the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez and riders in action during the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

MotoGP promoter Dorna has renewed an agreement with the governing FIM to secure the rights to the motorcycle series until 2060, both sides said in a statement on Thursday.

Spain-based Dorna has held the promotion rights to motorcycle grand prix racing’s top category since 1992.

Formula One’s U.S.-based rights holder Liberty Media announced in April a takeover of Dorna that valued MotoGP at 4.2 billion euros ($4.66 billion).

ALSO READ | Home Hero: Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP to break three-year dry spell

The deal will see Liberty Media acquiring approximately 86% of Dorna, with Dorna management retaining around 14% of its equity, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Dorna Chief Executive Carmelo Ezpeleta hailed the agreement with the FIM.

“It is fantastic news for the sport, and our fans around the world, that this partnership is guaranteed to continue. We have built something truly special and will continue to grow the sport even further, working together,” he said.

“Being able to come to such a long-term agreement adds incredible value for MotoGP.”

