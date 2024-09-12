MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City hearing on alleged 115 breaches of financial rules to begin Monday - reports

City is charged with failing to comply with Premier League rules requiring clubs to follow UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow Premier League rules on profit and sustainability from the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 18:32 IST , HONG KONG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: General view inside the Etihad stadium before the match.
FILE PHOTO: General view inside the Etihad stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: General view inside the Etihad stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations will begin on Monday, ESPN said.

City was referred to an independent commission over the alleged breaches, which go back to the 2009-10 campaign, in February 2023. The club are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information.

City is also charged with failing to comply with Premier League rules requiring clubs to follow UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations from the 2013-14 to 2017-18 seasons and failing to follow Premier League rules on profit and sustainability (PSR) from the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons.

The club, who won an unprecedented fourth successive top-flight title in May, said at the time of the referral to the commission that they were surprised by the league’s “issuing of these alleged breaches”.

ALSO READ: Tottenham’s Bentancur charged by FA after offensive comment about South Koreans

“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position,” City added.

Sources told ESPN the hearing is set to begin on September 16 and is expected to last about two months with a final verdict, including any appeal, to be reached by the end of the season.

City could face penalties such as a points deduction or relegation if found guilty.

Everton and Nottingham Forest had points deducted last season for breaching PSR regulations.

Manchester City was not immediately available to comment, while the Premier League declined to comment.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League /

UEFA

