Round 3 of Indian Racing Festival 2024 shifts to Madras International Circuit from Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway

Following the success of the inaugural night street circuit race in Chennai, the MIC will once again host the event on September 14 and 15.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Aqil Alibhai (47) who won the second Formula 4 (F4) cars race during the Indian Formula 4 night street racing at the circuit spans Island Grounds, | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R/ The Hindu
The Indian Racing League (IRL) and Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) will be back at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) for the third round of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2024 on September 14 and 15.

The Kari Motor Speedway, which was supposed to host Round 3, has been replaced in the calendar with the MIC. The track in Coimbatore, however, has been announced as the venue for Round 4.

Track action is set to resume this weekend following a week’s break post the inaugural night-street race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit.

ALSO READ | Chennai’s night street race a success, but there are lessons to learn

The MIC hosted the first two races of the IRF 2024 on August 24 and 25. Jon Lancaster and Alister Yoong won Race 1 and Race 2 of the IRL, respectively, giving their teams an early lead in the championship. In the F4IC, Jaden Pariat won the opening race, followed by Hugh Barter who won the next two races.

“We are delighted to return to the Madras International Circuit for Round 3 of the Indian Racing Festival. The circuit was a fantastic host for Round 1 and It was a bonafide thrill to witness Jon Lancaster and Alister Yoong take top honours in the IRL and several youngsters shine in F4IC,” said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd.

Related Topics

Indian Racing Festival /

Indian Racing League /

Formula 4 Indian Championship

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

