Spanish footballer convicted of sexual abuse for inappropriately touching a mascot

The former Celta Vigo player inappropriately touched the breasts of the woman who was wearing Espanyol’s parakeet costume while players lined up to salute each other before kickoff.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 18:47 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Celta Vigo’s Hugo Mallo (R) and Sergio Alvarez (L) in action with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.
FILE PHOTO: Celta Vigo's Hugo Mallo (R) and Sergio Alvarez (L) in action with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Celta Vigo’s Hugo Mallo (R) and Sergio Alvarez (L) in action with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish footballer Hugo Mallo has been convicted of sexual abuse for inappropriately touching a mascot before a La Liga game in 2019, court officials said on Thursday.

The former Celta Vigo player inappropriately touched the breasts of the woman who was wearing Espanyol’s parakeet costume while players lined up to salute each other before kickoff.

A judge sentenced Mallo to a fine of 6,000 euros (6,600USD) plus 1,000 euros (1,100USD) in damages to the victim.

The 33-year-old Mallo, who has denied wrongdoing, can appeal the sentencing.

The case was initially dismissed but that decision was overturned on appeal. At the time, Mallo posted a statement on Instagram calling for “respect” and pointing out that neither Celta nor Espanyol found evidence of wrongdoing.

Mallo will also have to pay for the legal costs of the proceedings.

