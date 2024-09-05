MagazineBuy Print

F1: Serra to join Ferrari as chassis technical director in October

Ferrari's former chassis technical director Enrico Cardile stepped down in July, with team principal Frederic Vasseur overseeing the chassis area as an interim measure.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 17:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza .
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza . | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza . | Photo Credit: Getty Images

French engineer Loic Serra will take over as Ferrari’s chassis technical director when he joins in October, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Ferrari’s former chassis technical director Enrico Cardile stepped down in July, with team principal Frederic Vasseur overseeing the chassis area as an interim measure.

Cardile will join rivals Aston Martin next year as their chief technical officer.

Serra, currently the performance director at Mercedes, was due to join as head of chassis performance engineering and would have reported to Cardile.

The Frenchman will now report directly to Vasseur, Ferrari added in a statement.

