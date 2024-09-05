F1: Serra to join Ferrari as chassis technical director in October

French engineer Loic Serra will take over as Ferrari’s chassis technical director when he joins in October, the Formula One team said on Thursday.
Ferrari’s former chassis technical director Enrico Cardile stepped down in July, with team principal Frederic Vasseur overseeing the chassis area as an interim measure.
Cardile will join rivals Aston Martin next year as their chief technical officer.
Serra, currently the performance director at Mercedes, was due to join as head of chassis performance engineering and would have reported to Cardile.
The Frenchman will now report directly to Vasseur, Ferrari added in a statement.
