MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: McLaren to give Norris priority over Piastri in divers’ championship battle

Britain’s Norris is second overall and 62 points behind triple world champion Verstappen with eight rounds remaining, plus three sprint races, while Australian Piastri is fourth and 106 off the lead.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 13:57 IST , BAKU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren.
FILE PHOTO: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

McLaren will give Lando Norris priority over team mate Oscar Piastri in the Formula One championship battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, team principal Andrea Stella told the BBC on Thursday.

Britain’s Norris is second overall and 62 points behind triple world champion Verstappen with eight rounds remaining, plus three sprint races, while Australian Piastri is fourth and 106 off the lead.

There are a maximum 232 points still to be won in the drivers’ championship.

McLaren are chasing both titles and could go top in the constructors’ standings at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, with the team only eight points behind once-dominant Red Bull.

“The overall concept is we are incredibly determined to win, but we want to win in the right way,” Stella told the broadcaster.

ALSO READ | Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen, Red Bull seek to bounce back in Baku

“We (will) bias our support to Lando but we want to do it without too much compromise on our principles.”

“Our principles are that the team interest always comes first. Sportsmanship for us is important in the overall way we go racing. And then we want to be fair to both drivers.”

Stella said McLaren wanted to avoid a repeat of the situation in Monza where Norris lined up on pole position with Piastri second but ultimately lost out to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

In that race, Piastri overtook Norris at the second chicane with Leclerc seizing second place from the Briton, who had to slow, before winning on strategy. Verstappen finished only sixth.

“The team interests comes first and these are the situations that above all we need to fix because eventually, as a matter of fact, the way we entered the race in Monza left the door open (to) this situation,” said Stella.

The former Ferrari engineer said both his drivers had accepted the situation.

“The conversations have been very collaborative,” he added. “Even when I said to Oscar: ‘Would you be available to give up a victory?’ He said: ‘It’s painful, but if it’s the right thing to do now, I will do it’.”

Related Topics

F1 /

McLaren /

Lando Norris /

Oscar Piastri /

Max Verstappen /

red bull

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: McLaren to give Norris priority over Piastri in divers’ championship battle
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: Ishan Kishan hits 50; India C 171/2 vs India B; India A 158/6, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: India shines on Day 1; Men beat Morocco 4-0; Women defeat Jamaica
    Team Sportstar
  4. Avinash Sable, Diamond League Finals 2024: Preview, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohub Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: McLaren to give Norris priority over Piastri in divers’ championship battle
    Reuters
  2. Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen, Red Bull seek to bounce back in Baku
    AFP
  3. Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of F1 cost cap
    Reuters
  4. F1: Newey to join Aston Martin on March 1, 2025
    Reuters
  5. F1: Bearman to replace Magnussen for Haas at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: McLaren to give Norris priority over Piastri in divers’ championship battle
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: Ishan Kishan hits 50; India C 171/2 vs India B; India A 158/6, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: India shines on Day 1; Men beat Morocco 4-0; Women defeat Jamaica
    Team Sportstar
  4. Avinash Sable, Diamond League Finals 2024: Preview, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohub Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment