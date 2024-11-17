 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bela Karolyi, former coach of Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82

Karolyi coached 14-year-old Romanian Comaneci to three gold medals at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and her score of 10.0 in the asymmetric bars was the first time the mark had been awarded at the Games.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 23:25 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Karolyi, who was born in Hungary and defected to the U.S. from Romania in 1981, was a member of the coaching staff on five U.S. Olympic teams.
FILE PHOTO: Karolyi, who was born in Hungary and defected to the U.S. from Romania in 1981, was a member of the coaching staff on five U.S. Olympic teams. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Karolyi, who was born in Hungary and defected to the U.S. from Romania in 1981, was a member of the coaching staff on five U.S. Olympic teams. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Romania and United States coach Bela Karolyi, who trained Nadia Comaneci to become the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympics, has died, aged 82, USA Gymnastics said late on Saturday.

Karolyi, who was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997, died on Friday, but no cause of death was given.

Karolyi coached 14-year-old Romanian Comaneci to three gold medals at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and her score of 10.0 in the asymmetric bars was the first time the mark had been awarded at the Games.

ALSO READ:

“A big impact and influence in my life. RIP Bela Karolyi,” Comaneci wrote on social media alongside photos of the two together.

Karolyi, who was born in Hungary and defected to the U.S. from Romania in 1981, was a member of the coaching staff on five U.S. Olympic teams.

He worked with some of the most successful U.S. athletes of the 1980s and 1990s, including Mary Lou Retton, who became the first American to win the Olympic all-around title at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Karolyi was appointed the U.S. national team’s coordinator in 1999 before his wife Marta replaced him in 2001. The couple ran a training centre in Texas which became the U.S. women’s team’s base in 2001.

In 2018, USA Gymnastics stopped the venue from being used following the abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault against girls and young women, including Olympians.

The Karolyis later said they were unaware of Nassar’s crimes.

Related Topics

Nadia Comaneci

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bela Karolyi, former coach of Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82
    Reuters
  2. Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion
    Reuters
  3. SL vs NZ HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd ODI: Kusal Mendis half-century helps Sri Lanka seal series against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2024 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers pips off-colour Puneri Paltan; Shadloui helps Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: Which West Indies players have registered for the auction on November 24 & 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Bela Karolyi, former coach of Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82
    Reuters
  2. Stipe Miocic to retire after loss to Jon Jones at UFC 309
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 17: K. Srinivas completes golden treble in Carrom World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 309 results: Jon Jones retains heavyweight belt with TKO win over Stipe Miocic, says “maybe I will not retire”
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 16: Hitaashee doubles lead to six shots in Hero WPGT
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bela Karolyi, former coach of Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82
    Reuters
  2. Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion
    Reuters
  3. SL vs NZ HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd ODI: Kusal Mendis half-century helps Sri Lanka seal series against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2024 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers pips off-colour Puneri Paltan; Shadloui helps Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: Which West Indies players have registered for the auction on November 24 & 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment