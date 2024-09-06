F1: Bearman to replace Magnussen for Haas at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

British teenager Oliver Bearman will replace suspended Dane Kevin Magnussen in the Haas lineup for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next weekend, the US team announced on Friday.

Bearman will step in alongside Nico Hulkenberg after Magnussen was given a one-race suspension.

The 19-year-old previously stepped in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia this season, after the Spaniard was taken to hospital with appendicitis, and finished seventh.

“It’s definitely more of a challenge stepping in to race as a reserve driver, with limited prep time and so on, but I’m in the fortunate position of having done it earlier in the year with Scuderia Ferrari, so I can at least call on that experience,” said Bearman.

“I’ve also had four FP1 sessions with... Haas F1 Team in the VF-24 already this season, so undoubtedly that will also prove to be valuable in tackling the full race weekend in Baku.”

Magnussen reached 12 penalty points in a 12-month period after a collision with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly during the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Magnussen is the first driver to receive this sanction since the penalty system was introduced ten years ago.

“I’m excited that Ollie will be driving the VF-24 alongside Nico in Baku,” said Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu.

“This is another excellent opportunity for both Ollie and the team to work together, this time throughout an entire race weekend.”