MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second

Marc Marquez won his second race in seven days when he won the San Marino Grand Prix, beating Francesco Bagnia, at the Misano World Circuit in Italy on Sunday.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 18:20 IST , Misano Adriatico, Italy - 2 MINS READ

AFP
MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain takes a curve during the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy.
MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain takes a curve during the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain takes a curve during the San Marino Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy. | Photo Credit: AP

Marc Marquez won the San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP on Sunday while Francesco Bagnaia closed in on championship leader Jorge Martin whose gamble on pitting for rain tyres came with a heavy cost.

After going three years without a GP win, Spaniard Marquez won his second in as many weeks, finishing ahead of pole-sitter Bagnaia after bursting through from ninth on the starting grid.

The six-time MotoGP champion’s stunning win at Misano Adriatico means he is now 53 points behind countryman Martin, who will be licking his wounds after a disastrous Sunday.

Martin pitted with 20 laps remaining to change his bike as it began to rain on the “Marco Simoncelli” circuit in the hope that he would have the better of it on a wet track.

ALSO READ: F1: Bearman to replace Magnussen for Haas at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

But Martin was the only one of the title contenders to do so and the rain, which was forecast to fall heavily in the afternoon, slackened almost immediately after he exited the pit and left the Pramac rider out of contention in 15th.

After storming to Saturday’s sprint in stunning style Martin was a good bet to extend his lead on Bagnaia but instead he picked up just one point on Sunday, damaging his bid for a first MotoGP title.

The primary beneficiary was Ducati rider Bagnaia, who is now only seven points behind Martin in the championship standings despite being outdone by Marquez on his home track.

Bagnaia’s bid to catch Martin will be further helped by this weekend being the first of two in a row at Misano, as the circuit is being used later in September for the Emilia Romagna GP which replaces the cancelled race in Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Marc Marquez /

Francesco Bagnaia /

San Marino GP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second
    AFP
  2. India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs NZ: Rain threatens to be spoilsport as Afghanistan takes on New Zealand in one-off Test
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Nations League: Calafiori misses Italy’s clash with Israel after injury in France game
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 8: Sandhu wins women’s 50-metre rifle gold in World Deaf shooting championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second
    AFP
  2. MotoGP 2024: Leader Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint
    AFP
  3. MotoGP: Oliveira joins Pramac Yamaha team from Trackhouse Racing
    Reuters
  4. Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez beats Jorge Martin to end three-year barren spell
    AFP
  5. Thai GP to kick off 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins consecutive races for first time in three years, Bagnaia finishes second
    AFP
  2. India beats China 3-0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs NZ: Rain threatens to be spoilsport as Afghanistan takes on New Zealand in one-off Test
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Nations League: Calafiori misses Italy’s clash with Israel after injury in France game
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 8: Sandhu wins women’s 50-metre rifle gold in World Deaf shooting championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment