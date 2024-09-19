MotoGP: Hungarian Grand Prix returns to calendar for 2025

After a break of 33 years, the Hungarian MotoGP Grand Prix will return to the world championship calendar in 2025, promoter Dorna announced on Thursday.

The new Balaton Park circuit, located 85 kilometres southwest of the capital Budapest, is scheduled to host its first edition “from August 22 to 24, 2025”, according to a press release.

Previously, Hungary only hosted the World Motorcycle Speed Championship in 1990 and 1992 at the Hungaroring in Budapest, which is also used by Formula One.

The GP was due to return to the Balatonring circuit, 180km from Budapest, but construction was delayed and the event was cancelled in 2009 and again in 2010.

Balaton Park was designated as a reserve circuit by Dorna this season but has so far not been requisitioned, despite the cancellation of events in Argentina, India and Kazakhstan.

Next year, the legendary Brno circuit in the Czech Republic will make its return to the championship calendar, having hosted some 50 editions of the Czechoslovak and then Czech Grand Prix between 1965 and 2020.