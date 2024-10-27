MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sofia Sewing, Armaan Bhatia crowned champions of inaugural India Masters Pickleball Championship

The DUPR India Masters, recognised and organised by the Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), is a PWR700 event, which means it will help players earn up to 700 ranking points, valid for 52 weeks.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 21:30 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Getting slowly into the groove and finding her rhythm, Sewing trailed 2-0 before levelling the scores and then took a 3-2 lead that quickly became 10-2 as she stamped her control on the set, eventually winning the game.
Getting slowly into the groove and finding her rhythm, Sewing trailed 2-0 before levelling the scores and then took a 3-2 lead that quickly became 10-2 as she stamped her control on the set, eventually winning the game. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Getting slowly into the groove and finding her rhythm, Sewing trailed 2-0 before levelling the scores and then took a 3-2 lead that quickly became 10-2 as she stamped her control on the set, eventually winning the game. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Third-seed Sofia Sewing upset top-seeded Kao Pei Chuan of Chinese Taipei 11-3, 11-2 to win the inaugural Pro Pickleball title at the PWR DUPR India Masters at the DLTA Stadium here on Sunday.

The hard-hitting American struggled to get going initially with both players tentative and unwilling to risk much before a series of errors from Kao gave Sewing her first points. Getting slowly into the groove and finding her rhythm, Sewing trailed 2-0 before levelling the scores and then took a 3-2 lead that quickly became 10-2 as she stamped her control on the set.

The change of ends did little to ease the visibly fatigued Chuan’s struggles as Sewing raced to a 5-0 lead before closing out the set at 11-2.

ALSO READ: Women’s Indian Open: England’s Liz bags top prize, Pranavi and Hitaashee the best performing Indians

In the men’s section, India’s Armaan Bhatia fought back from a set down to win 8-11, 11-9, 11-8 against USA’s Dustin Boyer and take the title. Starting well, Bhatia took a 3-0 lead before Boyer grew into the game, racing ahead to 6-3 before taking the set 11-8.

Armaan Bhatia defeated Dusty Boyer in the men’s pro singles final in a nail-biting final.
Armaan Bhatia defeated Dusty Boyer in the men’s pro singles final in a nail-biting final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Armaan Bhatia defeated Dusty Boyer in the men’s pro singles final in a nail-biting final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

But Bhatia kept steadily raising his game to take the second set 11-9, forcing the decider that saw Boyer taking a seemingly unbeatable 8-0 lead before Bhatia’s incredible comeback that saw him reel off 11 straight points to take the set and the match.

The DUPR India Masters, recognised and organised by the Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), is a PWR700 event, which means it will help players earn up to 700 ranking points, valid for 52 weeks.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Newcastle United Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 2-1 NUFC; Palmer scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. CRY 1-0 TOT Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Mateta scores as Crystal Palace beats Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Bowen’s late penalty hands West Ham win over Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: New Zealand rides on Devine’s all-round show to level series against India
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: UP Yoddhas 19-17 Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in 30-30 tie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sofia Sewing, Armaan Bhatia crowned champions of inaugural India Masters Pickleball Championship
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 27: Benson, Reena win Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bishworjit Singh Saikhom wins Ironman 70.3 triathlon, qualifies for World Championships
    Nigamanth P
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 26: Indian Railways wins World Railway Volleyball Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC 308 LIVE Streaming info: Preview, fight card, when and where to watch Topuria vs Halloway title fight?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Newcastle United Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 2-1 NUFC; Palmer scores winning goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. CRY 1-0 TOT Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Mateta scores as Crystal Palace beats Tottenham Hotspur
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Bowen’s late penalty hands West Ham win over Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: New Zealand rides on Devine’s all-round show to level series against India
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: UP Yoddhas 19-17 Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in 30-30 tie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment