Sofia Sewing, Armaan Bhatia crowned champions of inaugural India Masters Pickleball Championship

Third-seed Sofia Sewing upset top-seeded Kao Pei Chuan of Chinese Taipei 11-3, 11-2 to win the inaugural Pro Pickleball title at the PWR DUPR India Masters at the DLTA Stadium here on Sunday.

The hard-hitting American struggled to get going initially with both players tentative and unwilling to risk much before a series of errors from Kao gave Sewing her first points. Getting slowly into the groove and finding her rhythm, Sewing trailed 2-0 before levelling the scores and then took a 3-2 lead that quickly became 10-2 as she stamped her control on the set.

The change of ends did little to ease the visibly fatigued Chuan’s struggles as Sewing raced to a 5-0 lead before closing out the set at 11-2.

ALSO READ: Women’s Indian Open: England’s Liz bags top prize, Pranavi and Hitaashee the best performing Indians

In the men’s section, India’s Armaan Bhatia fought back from a set down to win 8-11, 11-9, 11-8 against USA’s Dustin Boyer and take the title. Starting well, Bhatia took a 3-0 lead before Boyer grew into the game, racing ahead to 6-3 before taking the set 11-8.

Armaan Bhatia defeated Dusty Boyer in the men’s pro singles final in a nail-biting final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

But Bhatia kept steadily raising his game to take the second set 11-9, forcing the decider that saw Boyer taking a seemingly unbeatable 8-0 lead before Bhatia’s incredible comeback that saw him reel off 11 straight points to take the set and the match.

The DUPR India Masters, recognised and organised by the Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), is a PWR700 event, which means it will help players earn up to 700 ranking points, valid for 52 weeks.