MotoGP: Oliveira joins Pramac Yamaha team from Trackhouse Racing

The 29-year-old rider, who joins from the American Trackhouse team, has five MotoGP wins with KTM to his credit and seven podiums.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 17:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s KTM driver Miguel Oliveira celebrates after winning the MotoGP race at the Austrian motorcycle Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s KTM driver Miguel Oliveira celebrates after winning the MotoGP race at the Austrian motorcycle Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s KTM driver Miguel Oliveira celebrates after winning the MotoGP race at the Austrian motorcycle Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. | Photo Credit: AP

Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira will race for the Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2025-26 seasons with the full support of Yamaha, the Japanese manufacturer said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old rider, who joins from the American Trackhouse team, has five MotoGP wins with KTM to his credit and seven podiums.

“Miguel is a rider who has the technical know-how, experience, speed, and precision needed to improve the performance of the Yamaha YZR-M1,” said Yamaha’s Lin Jarvis.

RELATED | Dorna and FIM renew agreement to 2060

“We are really looking forward to working with him as a key member of the Yamaha MotoGP project, and he can count on our full support.”

Pramac are leading the championship with Spaniard Jorge Martin but will end a 20-year association with Ducati to become Yamaha’s first satellite team since 2022.

Martin is moving to Aprilia next year.

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Miguel Oliveira /

Pramac Racing /

Yamaha

