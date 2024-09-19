Former F1 Champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurates Madras International Karting Arena track

The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), India’s first FIA-CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting) approved karting circuit, was inaugurated by two-time Formula One Champion Mika Hakkinen here on Thursday.

MIKA is India’s first-of-its-kind facility and is built to global standards, complete with floodlights, a sophisticated control room and a holding area with charging facilities for electric go-karts.

Hakkinen, on a whistle-stop visit to Chennai en route to Singapore for the F1 Grand Prix, was joined by India’s only two F1 drivers - Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

“Karting is a good way to start your racing career, and this MIKA track offers a wonderful platform for kids to make a beginning. I hope they enjoy their karting stint,” he said.

“The circuit is designed for overtaking. There are many good places to overtake but you need to be quite brave in some corners to be able to get a good lap,” said Hakkinen who headed out to the 1.2km track for a couple of flying laps after the inauguration ceremony.

He was joined by Karthikeyan and Chandhok for a fun tussle following which the trio also led a bunch of 34 drivers, in their karts, for a processional run.

The Madras International Karting Arena. | Photo Credit: Kavita Menon/Sportstar

These drivers will be competing in the fifth and final round of the Meco Fmsci National Rotax Max Karting Championship 2024, the first competition hosted at MIKA, next weekend.

Karthikeyan, India’s first F1 driver found the track challenging, but a driver’s delight. “The kids have to first learn the track which is fun to drive on, but challenging too with its layout,” he said.

Developed by Madras Motor Sport Club (MMSC), its president Ajit Thomas, also added that, “We have big plans to conduct major international events at MIKA circuit. That is one of the reasons why we undertook the project besides contributing our mite to promoting the sport at grassroots level.”

The track, built in front of the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Irungattukottai, is designed by Driven International, a U.K.-based company whose consultant is Chandhok. It will also be open to the public who will have access to leisure karts.