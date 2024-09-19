MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Double World Champion Hakkinen on Lando and Verstappen’s rivalry, McLaren’s recent surge and Piastri’s role

Nicknamed ‘The Flying Finn’, his F1 journey lasted a decade (1991-2001), during which he partnered with several greats including Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansel, both at McLaren.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 21:41 IST , Chennai  - 3 MINS READ

Kavita Menon
Formula 1 double World Champion Mika Hakkinen with India’s Formula One drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok during the inauguration of Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), in Chennai.
Formula 1 double World Champion Mika Hakkinen with India’s Formula One drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok during the inauguration of Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Formula 1 double World Champion Mika Hakkinen with India’s Formula One drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok during the inauguration of Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

“What McLaren is doing at the moment, I think, is perfect,” said Mika Hakkinen referring to his former team eyeing its first Constructors’ title since 1998.

“Being a McLaren brand ambassador, first of all, I’m very happy to see how the team has been developing over the years, not just this year but the last 5-6 years,” said the 55-year-old. 

Hakkinen weighed in on the championship fight that is beginning to brew between McLaren’s Lando Norris and defending champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull). 

“Mathematically, he (Lando) still has a chance to win the World Championship. So, it’s great that the team is giving him a chance to achieve that goal,” he said.

“They (McLaren) are leading the construction championship, but there is still a chance for the driver’s championship.”

But it would be difficult for Lando to fight for the crown without the support of his teammate, which Hakkinen feels is quite crucial. “Being a racing driver myself, and also being in a position where I needed support from my teammate, I didn’t get that until the very last minute.

ALSO READ | F1: Oscar Piastri defends McLaren over rear-wing flex ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

“There are fans of Lando and fans of Piastri, and all this may be challenging to understand,” he said, adding that McLaren now has a chance to clinch both titles.   

“There have been new drivers coming in and they have shown their potential,” he added, addressing the fresh blood in the drivers’ roster.

“I am very happy about that because young drivers need to get the chance to prove themselves. They have been working hard and investing a lot of money,” he said. 

“Formula One has had many (seven so far) different winners (this season). I think that’s very exciting, particularly for the fans.”

The two-time F1 champion was in the city to inaugurate the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) at the Madras International Circuit on Thursday. 

Hakkinen’s F1 journey lasted a decade (1991-2001) but what set his legacy in stone was his intense rivalry with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. It was during this period that the Finnish driver won both his world titles (1998,1999). 

His career also saw memorable partnerships with several greats including Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansel, both at McLaren. 

Not only does Hakkinen share the same name as the newly-opened track but he also has a strong bond with karting. He raced in karts for 10 years before climbing the ladder, which he deemed a pivotal experience in learning how to adapt and deal with the pressure of competing. 

The Flying Finn – as he was called in his heyday – hails from a nation that to date does not have an F1 track but has a robust karting ecosystem which has produced three F1 World Champions (the others being Keke Rosberg, 1982; Kimi Raikkonen, 2007). 

Related stories

Related Topics

Mika Hakkinen /

McLaren /

Lando Norris /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Champions League 2024-25: Lineups out; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig updates, Champions League 2024-25: Alvarez starts; Lineups out; ATM v RBL; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, predictions and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Double World Champion Hakkinen on Lando and Verstappen’s rivalry, McLaren’s recent surge and Piastri’s role
    Kavita Menon
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Hojlund and Mount’s return could fuel Man United’s winning run, feels Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Sainz and Perez move on after late Baku crash
    Reuters
  2. Hamilton says ’racial element’ to FIA president’s comments on drivers swearing during F1 races
    AP
  3. Double World Champion Hakkinen on Lando and Verstappen’s rivalry, McLaren’s recent surge and Piastri’s role
    Kavita Menon
  4. Verstappen riled by call for F1 drivers to mind their language
    Reuters
  5. F1: Oscar Piastri defends McLaren over rear-wing flex ahead of Singapore Grand Prix
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Atalanta vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Champions League 2024-25: Lineups out; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig updates, Champions League 2024-25: Alvarez starts; Lineups out; ATM v RBL; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, predictions and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Double World Champion Hakkinen on Lando and Verstappen’s rivalry, McLaren’s recent surge and Piastri’s role
    Kavita Menon
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Hojlund and Mount’s return could fuel Man United’s winning run, feels Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment