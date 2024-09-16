Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will be up against Hungary in round six of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India will take on 11th seed Armenia in the sixth round.

The round five saw the Indian men defeat Azerbaijan 3-1, while the women overcame Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 6

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs HUNGARY Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Richard Rapport Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Peter Leko Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Sanan Sjugirov Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Benjamin Gledura

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs ARMENIA Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Lilit Mkrtchian Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Mariam Mkrtchyan Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Elina Danielian Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Anna M Sargsyan

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 5 RESULT OPEN SECTION - India 1-3 Azerbaijan WOMEN’S SECTION - India 2.5-1.5 Kazakhstan