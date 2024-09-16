MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Hungaryand Armenia, respectively in Budapest on Monday.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 14:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Hungary and Armenia, respectively in round six of the Chess Olympiad 2024.
File Photo: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Hungary and Armenia, respectively in round six of the Chess Olympiad 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Hungary and Armenia, respectively in round six of the Chess Olympiad 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s team will be up against Hungary in round six of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India will take on 11th seed Armenia in the sixth round.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

The round five saw the Indian men defeat Azerbaijan 3-1, while the women overcame Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 6

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs HUNGARY
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Richard Rapport
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Peter Leko
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Sanan Sjugirov
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Benjamin Gledura
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs ARMENIA
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Lilit Mkrtchian
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Mariam Mkrtchyan
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Elina Danielian
Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Anna M Sargsyan

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 5 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 1-3 Azerbaijan
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 2.5-1.5 Kazakhstan
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 5
Open section - 1
Women’s - 1

