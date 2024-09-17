Who is the referee for the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

Liverpool will face off against AC Milan in its first match of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 campaign, at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday.

Liverpool has little time to recover from its 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest while AC Milan comes into the match after thrashing Venezia 4-0 after a slow start to its Serie A season.

The last time the two sides met was in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season, where Liverpool beat Milan 2-1.

The match between the two European giants will be officiated by Norwegian Espen Eskas. This will be only the fifth match that he has taken charge of in the Champions League. He also officiated the U17 World Cup and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals last year.

Bastian Dankert of Germany will take charge of the VAR duties while Norway’s Kristoffer Hagenes will be the fourth official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS