Jannik Sinner hires Novak Djokovic’s ex-fitness coach Marco Panichi after dope test row

Panichi notably worked with compatriot Fabio Fognini, German Angelique Kerber and China’s Li Na, before being part of Djokovic’s team from 2019 to earlier this year.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 20:04 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jannik Sinner parted ways with his previous fitness coach before his US Open triumph, after two positive doping tests in March.
Jannik Sinner parted ways with his previous fitness coach before his US Open triumph, after two positive doping tests in March. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jannik Sinner has hired Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach Marco Panichi in the wake of the world number one being cleared despite testing positive twice for a banned substance.

“Welcome to the team,” Sinner wrote on social media on Monday alongside a photo of himself with fellow Italian Panichi and newly recruited physiotherapist Ulises Badio.

The pair replace Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo Naldi respectively who Sinner parted ways with before his US Open triumph, after the two positive doping tests in March.

Sinner had explained that the slight traces of clostebol had originated from a spray used by a member of his staff to treat a cut finger.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted the explanation leading to a furious backlash from players including Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Panichi notably worked with compatriot Fabio Fognini, German Angelique Kerber and China’s Li Na, before being part of Djokovic’s team from 2019 to earlier this year.

