MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Korea Open 2024: Raducanu into second round with gutsy win

Britain’s Raducanu is looking to make an impact in Seoul after a string of last-minute withdrawals, including world number one Iga Swiatek and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 17:02 IST , Seoul - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Emma Raducanu is looking to make an impact in Seoul after a string of last-minute withdrawals.
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Emma Raducanu is looking to make an impact in Seoul after a string of last-minute withdrawals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Emma Raducanu is looking to make an impact in Seoul after a string of last-minute withdrawals. | Photo Credit: AP

Emma Raducanu got her Korea Open campaign off to a winning start with a hard-fought 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7-5) victory over American Peyton Stearns on Tuesday.

Britain’s Raducanu is looking to make an impact in Seoul after a string of last-minute withdrawals, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, U.S. Open runner-up Jessica Pegula and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu, ranked 70th in the world, had to dig deep to beat her 48th-ranked opponent in steamy conditions in a match that lasted 2hr 43min.

“I’m proud to have made it through to the next round,” said the 21-year-old Raducanu, who is unseeded. “Thank you to everyone for sticking around and watching us. It was tough, it was very humid, the balls were bouncing around a lot.”

Raducanu’s next opponent will be China’s Yue Yuan, the eighth seed.

ALSO READ | Frech beats Gadecki to clinch maiden WTA title

“It was a tough match to get through,” added Raducanu. “I haven’t played many matches in the last few months and Peyton is a really good player in really good form, so I’m pretty pleased.”

Raducanu, who has failed to build on her stunning U.S. Open success, stormed into a 4-1 first-set lead but let her opponent come back before edging her in the tiebreak.

Raducanu struggled to shake off Stearns in the second set and could not finish the job when serving for the match at 5-3. She had to battle some more to take the second set to a tiebreak but then rode a late surge of momentum to clinch the match in straight sets.

American Hailey Baptiste joined her in the second round after beating compatriot and former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7/4), 6-2.

Sixth seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was knocked out after a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) loss to American Amanda Anisimova.

Play was delayed for 45 minutes at the start of the day for excessive heat.

Related stories

Related Topics

Korea Open /

Emma Raducanu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Final LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet assists as Jugraj scores for IND; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Korea Open 2024: Raducanu into second round with gutsy win
    AFP
  3. IND vs BAN, First Test: India to prioritise pacer workload management, says Rohit Sharma
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. ICC announces equal prize money for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 17: Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Korea Open 2024: Raducanu into second round with gutsy win
    AFP
  2. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to miss rest of year with injury
    AFP
  3. Jannik Sinner hires Novak Djokovic’s ex-fitness coach Marco Panichi after dope test row
    AFP
  4. Frech beats Gadecki to clinch maiden WTA title
    AFP
  5. Doubles win for Novak Djokovic secures Serbia’s Davis Cup status
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Final LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet assists as Jugraj scores for IND; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Korea Open 2024: Raducanu into second round with gutsy win
    AFP
  3. IND vs BAN, First Test: India to prioritise pacer workload management, says Rohit Sharma
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. ICC announces equal prize money for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 17: Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment