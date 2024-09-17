India vs China Final HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND defeats CHN to win its fifth title, Harmanpreet wins player of the tournament

Key Updates
- September 17, 2024 17:40Harmanpreet and the number 7!
- September 17, 2024 17:36The top three teams receive their medals!
India, China and Pakistan receive their medals.
- September 17, 2024 17:33Awards won:
Top scorer of the tournament: South Korea’s Yang Jihun (nine goals)
Promising goalkeeper of the tournament: South Korea’s Kim Jaehan
Best goalkeeper of the tournament: China’s Wang Caiyu
Rising star of the tournament: Pakistan’s Shahid Hannan
Player of the tournament: India’s Harmanpreet Singh
- September 17, 2024 17:23FULL TIME STATS (CHN- IND)
Ball possession: 66%-34%
Circle entries: 3-6
PC: 5-4
- September 17, 2024 17:19Lin Changliang
I feel really proud to have made history (debuting in the final for the final).
- September 17, 2024 17:17HERO OF THE MATCH
Lin Changliang
- September 17, 2024 17:13INDIA WINS FIFTH ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY
A Harmanpreet Singh assist followed by a Jugraj goal lead to India securing its fifth Asian Champions trophy.
- September 17, 2024 17:1060’
China passes the ball back. Raj Kumar Pal seems to have stick checked Ao Yang as China asks for a referral. But the referral is reversed and China lose the referral. AND THE HOOTER IS SOUNDED!
- September 17, 2024 17:0859’
Stick check by the Chinese leads to India getting a free hit. However, China gets the ball back.
- September 17, 2024 17:0758’
The ball is sent wide and is awarded a long corner after Raj Kumar Pal stops the Chinese attack.
- September 17, 2024 17:0657’
Raj Kumar Pal to Abhishek, who gives away the ball to the Chinese.
- September 17, 2024 17:0556’
Wang Weihao, the Chinese goalkeeper, comes off and an extra field player enters.
- September 17, 2024 17:0455’
China tries to make way via the left flank but push back.
- September 17, 2024 17:0254’
India manages to deflect the ball from its circle with man-to-man marking outside the circle.
- September 17, 2024 16:5951’ INDIA LEADS 1-0 VS CHINA
Harmanpreet passes to Jugraj, who is right in front of the goal, to score the match’s first goal! India leads for the first time in the match after 50 minutes.
- September 17, 2024 16:5750’
China wins the ball back and try to enter the Indian circle.
- September 17, 2024 16:5648’
Indians manage to intercept near the half-way line.
- September 17, 2024 16:5446’
China with the ball, but India manages to stop a fast paced attack.
- September 17, 2024 16:5045’ THIRD QUARTER ENDS
China pushes back, but Hundal manages to tackle the Chinese attackers to steal the ball. The hooter goes off and both teams fail to score.
- September 17, 2024 16:4743’
Hundal dribbles his way via the left flank but is stopped in the Chinese circle. Vivek Sagar Prasad’s tackle leads to him limping off with the ball hitting his leg after the stick.
- September 17, 2024 16:4642’
Meng Nan intercepts an Indian ball as the Chinese get back the ball.
- September 17, 2024 16:4541’
India tries a counter-attack attempt but slows down as China catches up.
- September 17, 2024 16:4440’
The PC taken by China leads to a referral. The ball seems to have touches the foot of Amit Rohidas leading to another corner. This time Pathak saves one clearly.
- September 17, 2024 16:4240’
An aerial ball is trapped by Harmanpreet but the ball doesn’t stay with them and the Chinese receive a PC.
- September 17, 2024 16:3839’
China manages to intercept the ball off an Indian pass. Jarmanpreet steals the ball from China near the baseline.
- September 17, 2024 16:3738’
PC for China fails to make an impact as the injection didnt seem to be fast enough for a corner.
- September 17, 2024 16:3637’
China manages to take the ball from the Indians as Jarmanpreet is unable to pass. China manages to exact a counter-attack and create a penalty corner.
- September 17, 2024 16:3335’
This is the second time Abhishek, who is inside the circle, isn’t able to trap the ball sent by Harmanpreet. The sighs in disbelief at himself. Another Haramnpreet pass is mistrapped this time by Gurjot.
- September 17, 2024 16:3334’
Jugraj seems to have injured himself inside the Chinese circle but manages to stand up.
- September 17, 2024 16:3133’
Abhishek fails to trap the ball inside the Chinese circle after receiving a pass from Harmanpreet, who is outside the circle.
- September 17, 2024 16:3032’
China starts with the left flank and proceeds to attack from right only to switch back and get the ball stolen from Hundal.
- September 17, 2024 16:2931’ THIRD QUARTER STARTS
Meng Dihao, the Chinese captain, is back after a blow to his leg. China starts the proceedings.
- September 17, 2024 16:1930’ SECOND QUARTER ENDS
India clears the ball inside the circle as Suraj Karkera pushes the ball away. Hooter is blown as both teams fail to score at half-time.
- September 17, 2024 16:1729’
Jarmanpreet plays one across but the ball passes Sukhjeet and is sent out. Jugraj saves a Chinese counter-attack.
- September 17, 2024 16:1628’
Referral for China as penalty stroke is awarded in favour of India. Seems like the ball touched Wang Weihao before his contact with Manpreet Singh. No penalty stroke for India.
- September 17, 2024 16:1327’
Penalty corner for India as Sukhjeet finds the foot of Zhang Taozhu near the circle. Harmanpreet takes the shot but the ball hits at the end of the post and bounces back.
- September 17, 2024 16:1227’
Deng Jingwen tries to get his teammates pass but falls in the process as China is unable to execute the counter-attack it might have wanted.
- September 17, 2024 16:1025’
India pushes back from left to right flank. Nilakanta Sharma’s mispass sees the ball go wide off the backline.
- September 17, 2024 16:0722’
Jarmanpreet traps the pass inside the Chinese circle but the Chinese defence manages to push it out.
- September 17, 2024 16:0621’
Long corner to India after the ball goes wide near the corner of the Chinese circle.
- September 17, 2024 16:0519’
China makes it into the Indian circle, but is unable to make anything out of it.
- September 17, 2024 16:0317’ Green card for Raheel
Raheel’s tackling leads him to get a green card. India will be a player down for the next two minutes.
- September 17, 2024 16:0116’ SECOND QUARTER
India moves around the half-way line with passes.
- September 17, 2024 15:5915’ FIRST QUARTER ENDS
Uttam Singh gets one hit right on his foot. PC for China as the ball is played after the whistle by the Indians. Gao Jiesheng is the first battery for China, but Krishan Pathak saves one and sends the ball out as the whistle blows signifying the end of the first quarter.
- September 17, 2024 15:5514’
Wang Weihao saves one yet again this time off Sukhjeet as Ao Yang helps him steer the ball clear.
- September 17, 2024 15:5513’
Wang Weihao saves Nilakanta Sharma’s shot as Sukhjeet jumps in order for the ball to not touch his body part.
- September 17, 2024 15:5412’
Lin Changliang passes it to someone on top of the Indian circle after being surrounded by Indian defenders but he is unable to find someone. The Indians seize ball possession.
- September 17, 2024 15:5211’
Harmanpreet flicks one wide off his second penalty corner.
- September 17, 2024 15:5110’
A penalty corner is awarded as Vivek Sagar Prasad and Raj Kumar Pal combine. Another PC for India.
- September 17, 2024 15:498’
Amit Rohidas and Jugraj tackle the Chinese defence who were aiming for a counter attack as the ball is pushed wide.
- September 17, 2024 15:487’
India moves backwards and focus on defence for now. Araijeet smacks one onto the foot of Chinese captain Meng Dihao, who limps out.
- September 17, 2024 15:455’
Uttam Singh’s ball is stolen by Gao Jiesheng. India manages to get the ball possession back as Wang Weihao saves one yet again for China.
- September 17, 2024 15:444’
India starts with a push back, but a mistrap leads to China having the ball possession.
- September 17, 2024 15:433’
Lin Changliang fails to intercept near the Indian circle. Wang Weihao saves one as the Indian attack spearheaded by Sukhjeet tries to shoot one onto the goal.
- September 17, 2024 15:421’
India starts the proceedings.
- September 17, 2024 15:36The teams enter!
Players enter the field and soon the national anthems of both teams are played!
- September 17, 2024 15:33Indian captain news update
Harmanpreet has a strapping on his right hamstring as he warms up for the final match. Will it hinder his performance?
- September 17, 2024 15:32Meanwhile, Sreejesh and Harmanpreet were nominated for the FIH Hockey Stars Awards!
- September 17, 2024 15:26DID YOU KNOW?
China made it to the Asian Champions Trophy final for the first time.
- September 17, 2024 15:25Head-to-head record:
India: 17
China: 3
Draws: 3
- September 17, 2024 15:21Third place match: Pakistan defeats South Kores 5-2
Pakistan defeats South Korea with ease to redeem itself with a 5-2 scoreline and place third at the Asian Champions Trophy.
- September 17, 2024 15:15Krishan Bahadur Pathak has emerged as the next mainstay in goal after Sreejesh’s retirement. This is his story:
- September 17, 2024 15:01India’s Starting XI:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit; Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
- September 17, 2024 14:53When was the last time India played China at the Asian Champions Trophy?
The last time India played China at the Asian Champions Trophy, the defending champions defeated the Chinese 3-0. This was in the group stage match of the tournament.
- September 17, 2024 14:42When will India take on China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
India will face China at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final on September 17, Tuesday at 3:30PM IST.
- September 17, 2024 14:31Where to watch India take on China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match can be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
