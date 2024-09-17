SAFF U-17 Championship 2024: Full India squad, match schedule, first challenge for Ishfaq Ahmed, live streaming info

India, under head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, announced its 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship Bhutan 2024 on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The 2024 U-17 SAFF Championship is in its ninth edition of age-group tournaments, which has had under-15, under-16 and under-17 segments over 13 years, starting in 2011 so far.

India is the defending under-16 SAFF champion, which beat Bangladesh 2-0 with goals from Bharat Lairenjam and Levis Zangminlunin in September last year.

The draw for this edition – held on June 8 in Dhaka – featured seven teams divided into two groups, with Group A comprising three teams and Group B, four.

India has Bangladesh and Maldives in its group, Group A while the other group has Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

The Blue Colts will depart for Thimphu from their base camp in Srinagar on Wednesday, September 18.

Ahmed, who has previously been an assistant coach at Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, took over as under-17 coach earlier this year and will have this tournament as his first major challenge in his new role.