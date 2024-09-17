MagazineBuy Print

SAFF U-17 Championship 2024: Full India squad, match schedule, first challenge for Ishfaq Ahmed, live streaming info

India is the defending under-16 SAFF champion, which beat Bangladesh 2-0 with goals from Bharat Lairenjam and Levis Zangminlunin in September last year.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 17:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Blue Colts, with Ishfaq Ahmed (in the centre of the circle) will depart for Thimphu from their base camp in Srinagar on Wednesday, September 18.
The Blue Colts, with Ishfaq Ahmed (in the centre of the circle) will depart for Thimphu from their base camp in Srinagar on Wednesday, September 18. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

The Blue Colts, with Ishfaq Ahmed (in the centre of the circle) will depart for Thimphu from their base camp in Srinagar on Wednesday, September 18. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

India, under head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, announced its 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship Bhutan 2024 on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The 2024 U-17 SAFF Championship is in its ninth edition of age-group tournaments, which has had under-15, under-16 and under-17 segments over 13 years, starting in 2011 so far.



The draw for this edition – held on June 8 in Dhaka – featured seven teams divided into two groups, with Group A comprising three teams and Group B, four.

India has Bangladesh and Maldives in its group, Group A while the other group has Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: Who is Santosh Kashyap? The new coach of the Indian women’s football team

The Blue Colts will depart for Thimphu from their base camp in Srinagar on Wednesday, September 18.

Ahmed, who has previously been an assistant coach at Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, took over as under-17 coach earlier this year and will have this tournament as his first major challenge in his new role.

India member squad for SAFF U17 Championship:
Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Roy, Rohit.
Defenders: Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Chingtham Renin Singh, Jodric Abranches, Karish Soram, Mohammed Kaif, Usham Thoungamba Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham.
Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Kh Azlaan Khan, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ngamgouhou Mate, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav.
Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Hemneichung Lunkim.
SAFF U-17 Championship India schedule:
India vs Bangladesh - September 20 - 6:00 pm - Changlimithang Stadium, Thimpu
India vs Maldives - September 22 - 6:00 pm - Changlimithang Stadium, Thimpu
Semifinal 1 - September 28 - 2:00 pm - Changlimithang Stadium, Thimpu
Semifinal 2 - September 28 - 6:00 pm - Changlimithang Stadium, Thimpu
Final - September 30 - 6:00 pm - Changlimithang Stadium, Thimpu
Live streaming info:
All matches will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. The tournament will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.

