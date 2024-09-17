MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harmanpreet and Sreejesh played key roles in India’s performance at the Paris Olympics, where the country went on to win bronze, defeating Spain 2-1.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (left) and former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (right) have been nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards.
FILE PHOTO: Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (left) and former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (right) have been nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (left) and former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (right) have been nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh has been nominated for men’s Player Of The Year Award by the International Hockey Federation, while former Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be in contention for the goalkeeper of the year award.

Both Harmanpreet and Sreejesh played key roles in India’s performance at the Paris Olympics, where the country went on to win bronze, defeating Spain 2-1.

The Indian skipper was the top goalscorer of the Olympics with 10 goals and will compete with Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands), Joep de Mol (Netherlands), Hannes Müller (Germany), and Zach Wallace (England) for the award.

With the Olympics being his last tournament for India, Sreejesh stood firm in front of the Indian goalpost, especially against the Great Britain when Amit Rohidas was suspended with a red card and India was reduced to 10 men in the second quarter of the quarterfinal.

India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shootout to reach the semifinal.

Sreejesh has competition from Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands), Luis Calzado (Spain), Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER), and Tomas Santiago (Argentina).

“The list of nominees was established by an Expert Panel composed of players, coaches and officials selected by each of their Continental Federations,” the FIH said on its website.

“The expert panel was provided access to match data from all international matches held in 2024, including Test matches, the FIH hockey Pro League, FIH Hockey Nations Cups, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and the Olympic Games Paris 2024 before establishing the final list of nominees.”

The voting process will remain open till October 11 for national associations (represented by their respective national teams’ captains and coaches), fans, players, coaches, officials and media.

The expert panel consists of Janne Muller-Wieland (Germany) and Simon Mason (England) from Europe, Tahir Zaman (Pakistan) and Ms Deepika (India) from Asia, Soledad Iparraguirre (Argentina) and Craig Parnham (USA) from Pan America, Sarah Bennett (Zimbabwe) and Ahmed Youssef (Egypt) from Africa and Amber Church (New Zealand) and Adam Webster (Australia) from Oceania.

Nominees for FIH Hockey Stars Awards:

Women: Gu Bingfeng (China), Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands), Nike Lorenz (Germany), Stephanie Vanden Borre (Belgium), Xan de Waard (Netherlands).

Men: Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands), Joep de Mol (Netherlands), Hannes Müller (Germany), Harmanpreet Singh (India), Zach Wallace (England).

Goalkeeper of the Year Award:

Women: Cristina Cosentino (Argentina), Aisling D’Hooghe (Belgium), Nathalie Kubalski (Germany), Anne Veenendaal (Netherlands), Ye Jiao (China).

Men: Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands), Luis Calzado (Spain), Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER), Tomas Santiago (Argentina), PR Sreejesh (India).

Rising Star of the Year Award:

Women: Claire Colwill (Australia), Zoe Díaz (Argentina), Tan Jinzhuang (China), Emily White (Belgium), Linnea Weidemann (Germany).

Men: Bautista Capurro (Argentina), Bruno Font (Spain), Sufyan Khan (Pakistan), Michel Struthoff (Germany), Arno Van Dessel (Belgium).

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

FIH Awards /

Harmanpreet Singh /

PR Sreejesh /

Paris Olympics /

Olympic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Final LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Wang Weihao stops IND from scoring; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 17: Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete details of changed schedule, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran on how he overcame injury hurdles to shine for India-B
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China Final LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Wang Weihao stops IND from scoring; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: Preview, head-to-head record, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024 to be held in Chennai from September 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs KOR, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats South Korea, to face China in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Final LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Wang Weihao stops IND from scoring; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 17: Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete details of changed schedule, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran on how he overcame injury hurdles to shine for India-B
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment