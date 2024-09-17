ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete details of changed schedule, dates, venues, live streaming info

International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced a minor change in the schedule the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which gets underway in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3.

“There has been a minor change to the match order for the double header on October 5, in Sharjah, with Australia now facing Sri Lanka in the afternoon at 14:00pm, followed by the Bangladesh versus England match taking the evening slot at 18:00pm local time,“ the ICC statement read.

Prior to the change, Bangladesh was originally scheduled to play England at 2pm local time while Australia’s clash against Sri Lanka was scheduled for 6pm local time on October 5.

The stage is set 🔥



The updated fixture list for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is here 🗒



➡ https://t.co/YmkAjfi4Xepic.twitter.com/UYnvIRtahZ — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2024

The statement did not reveal the reason for the change in timings for the day in question.

The tournament was moved to the United Arab Emirates with Dubai and Sharjah hosting the biennial event after Bangladesh, the designated host, has been embroiled in domestic strife which also led to the government being overthrown. Dhaka and Sylhet were the venues designated to host the event in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Cricket Board has still retained its hosting rights for this edition.

India to play its first match against New Zealand on Friday, October 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.