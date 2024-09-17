MagazineBuy Print

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete details of changed schedule, dates, venues, live streaming info

India will kick-start its Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand on Friday, October 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 15:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
ICC T20 Women’s World Cup trophy. (Representative Image)
ICC T20 Women’s World Cup trophy. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

ICC T20 Women’s World Cup trophy. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: AFP

International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced a minor change in the schedule the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which gets underway in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3.

“There has been a minor change to the match order for the double header on October 5, in Sharjah, with Australia now facing Sri Lanka in the afternoon at 14:00pm, followed by the Bangladesh versus England match taking the evening slot at 18:00pm local time,“ the ICC statement read.

Prior to the change, Bangladesh was originally scheduled to play England at 2pm local time while Australia’s clash against Sri Lanka was scheduled for 6pm local time on October 5.

The statement did not reveal the reason for the change in timings for the day in question.

The tournament was moved to the United Arab Emirates with Dubai and Sharjah hosting the biennial event after Bangladesh, the designated host, has been embroiled in domestic strife which also led to the government being overthrown. Dhaka and Sylhet were the venues designated to host the event in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Cricket Board has still retained its hosting rights for this edition.

India to play its first match against New Zealand on Friday, October 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 streaming info
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India and can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

