MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran on how he overcame injury hurdles to shine for India-B

The 29-year-old batter had to spend time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), recovering from a hamstring injury. Post recovery, he had little preparation focusing on just getting match-ready.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 15:07 IST , ANANTAPUR - 3 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran plays in action against India C during the Duleep Trophy 2024.
India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran plays in action against India C during the Duleep Trophy 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran plays in action against India C during the Duleep Trophy 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Known for his meticulous preparation, India-B skipper and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran may not have had the ideal preparation coming into the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

He had to spend time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), recovering from a hamstring injury. Post recovery, he had little preparation focusing on just getting match-ready.

“I was at the NCA for about two and a half months, and then I went to my Bengal team’s camp. There, I batted and basically the preparation was just getting into match zone. I also played a practice match,” he said after the second-round match versus India-C at the Rural Development Trust (RDT) Stadium B-ground here on Sunday.

He couldn’t quite hit the straps straightaway in the first-round match against India-A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but he got into the groove here by adhesively sticking to the crease.

“We played the first game and I didn’t get runs there. But it was just about getting back to my process, just trying to play one ball at a time, and keeping it very simple. Because, I felt the wicket (here) looked really good to bat on and if I can keep things simple, it will work for me,” he said.

India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran plays in action against India C during the Duleep Trophy 2024.
India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran plays in action against India C during the Duleep Trophy 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

India B’s Abhimanyu Easwaran plays in action against India C during the Duleep Trophy 2024. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

It worked, indeed. He’d applied himself to the extent that he carried his bat with an unbeaten 157 (286b, 14x4, 1x6), though his team was shot out for 332 and made to concede a 193-run first-innings lead. His innings was marked by attrition and single-mindedness. Wickets kept falling and there were fleeting moments when the bowlers seemed to have an edge over him, but come what may, he was simply unsusceptible. He wore the bowlers down by batting through the third day and steered his team to safety by ensuring that it cannot lose from there.

“We knew we had a big target to chase down (India-C had piled on 525 in its first innings). We were just planning to get a couple of big partnerships and we knew if that came through, we would chase this down because we felt we had enough depth in our batting. We started pretty well. Jagadeesan played really well for his 70 (137b, 8x4).

ALSO READ | Sai Sudharsan, on a First-Class grind, hopes to make it to the Indian team again

“But after that, we didn’t get another big partnership we were looking for. I felt if I could stay at one end and just have that one big partnership with someone, we could get through. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. It happens in cricket, but we’ll try and make sure that we come back stronger in the next game,” he said.

The biggest takeaway for him is that he was able to bat for a long time having returned from an injury.

“To be able to bat for a long period after my injury was good. I could bat for a day and a little more. So, I really enjoyed spending time in the middle, and I think it’ll give me confidence for the next game as well,” he said.

Related Topics

Abhimanyu Easwaran /

Duleep Trophy /

National Cricket Academy /

N. Jagadeesan /

Bengal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Final LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Wang Weihao stops IND from scoring; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 17: Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete details of changed schedule, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran on how he overcame injury hurdles to shine for India-B
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran on how he overcame injury hurdles to shine for India-B
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Sai Sudharsan, on a First-Class grind, hopes to make it to the Indian team again
    Abhishek Saini
  3. KSCA Invitational: Arjun Tendulkar takes match haul of nine wickets in Goa’s win against Karnataka
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy: ‘White-ball specialist’ Kamboj sizzles with red, credits IPL experience for confidence
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Duleep Trophy: Kamboj’s 8-wicket haul gives India C a first innings lead and three points vs India B
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs China Final LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Wang Weihao stops IND from scoring; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 17: Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Complete details of changed schedule, dates, venues, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars Awards
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran on how he overcame injury hurdles to shine for India-B
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment