India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: Preview, head-to-head record, when and where to watch, live streaming info

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champion India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament, and will face hosts China in the final.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 10:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Raj Kumar Pal in action against China in the Asian Champions Trophy group stage match.
Raj Kumar Pal in action against China in the Asian Champions Trophy group stage match. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

Raj Kumar Pal in action against China in the Asian Champions Trophy group stage match. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

PREVIEW

The Indian men’s hockey team registered an emphatic 4-1 win over South Korea in the semifinal of Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Monday.

Uttam Singh (13’) gave India the lead in the first quarter, followed by goals from Harmanpreet Singh (19’, 45’) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32’). Jihun Yang (33’) scored the only goal for Korea.

Player of the semifinal, Jarmanpreet Singh said, “We played exceptionally well today, we are happy to advance to the final. Sumit provided me with a splendid ball for the goal and I am thankful to my roommate, who understands me so well, for setting up the goal for me.” 

In the other semifinal, China stunned Pakistan 2-0 in the shootout to enter the final. This will be the first time in the history of the tournament that the Chinese national team has made it to the title round while the second highest number of title winners Pakistan will play for the bronze medal against the loser of the second semifinal between India and Korea. 

The defending champion will face China in the summit clash on Tuesday.

READ | Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND vs KOR semifinal report

Head-to-head record:

India won: 17

China won: 3

Draws: 3

When was the last time India played China at the Asian Champions Trophy?

The last time India played China at the Asian Champions Trophy, the defending champions defeated the Chinese 3-0. This was in the group stage match of the tournament.

When will India take on China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India will face China at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final on September 17, Tuesday at 3:30PM IST.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch India take on China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match can be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

