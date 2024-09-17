MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Players have to fight for positions,’ says Ten Hag on Antony’s lack of game time

Asked about Antony’s lack of playing time, Ten Hag told reporters on Monday: “That is professional football, that is top football. Those are the laws. You pick the team that you think has the most chance to win a game

Published : Sep 17, 2024 12:43 IST , Nashik - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Brazilian international has fallen down the pecking order, making just one appearance this season, with Ten Hag opting to field former academy players Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho instead.
FILE PHOTO: The Brazilian international has fallen down the pecking order, making just one appearance this season, with Ten Hag opting to field former academy players Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho instead. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Brazilian international has fallen down the pecking order, making just one appearance this season, with Ten Hag opting to field former academy players Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho instead. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United winger Antony must earn his spot on the team by showing consistency in training, the Premier League club’s manager Erik ten Hag said.

Antony, signed from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022 for a reported initial fee of 80.75 million pounds (106.57 million USD), has failed to impress at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian international has fallen down the pecking order, making just one appearance this season, with Ten Hag opting to field former academy players Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho instead.

Asked about Antony’s lack of playing time, Ten Hag told reporters on Monday: “That is professional football, that is top football. Those are the laws. You pick the team that you think has the most chance to win a game

“The players have to fight for their positions. You pick the 11 who have the best dynamic, the best chemistry,” the Dutch manager added, speaking ahead of United’s League Cup game at home to Barnsley on Wednesday.

“Now he (Antony) has to bounce back and he has the abilities to do it. If he is doing the right thing, he can compete with them. He is fighting for his position. That’s what we expect from every player in the squad at Manchester United, what they should do.

“We have training every day and the players have to earn the right. When the attitude is good and (they) show performance in training then they will play,” the coach added.

United host Barnsley later on Tuesday before travelling to face Crystal Palace in a league match on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Sai Sudharsan, on a First-Class grind, hopes to make it to the Indian team again
    Abhishek Saini
  2. ‘Players have to fight for positions,’ says Ten Hag on Antony’s lack of game time
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal players unfazed by Haaland’s relentless form, says Jorginho
    Reuters
  4. Brick by brick, Krishan Pathak set to become the new Wall in Blue of Indian hockey
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. China Open 2024: Priyanshu Rajawat makes first-round exit
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘Players have to fight for positions,’ says Ten Hag on Antony’s lack of game time
    Reuters
  2. Cyprus football violence: Govt pushes for blanket away-fan ban, FA remains unmoved
    AP
  3. ‘Nobody asks players what they think’: Liverpool’s Alisson hits out at congested schedule
    AFP
  4. Sermanni returns to Australia women’s team for third stint, appointed interim coach
    Reuters
  5. Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Sai Sudharsan, on a First-Class grind, hopes to make it to the Indian team again
    Abhishek Saini
  2. ‘Players have to fight for positions,’ says Ten Hag on Antony’s lack of game time
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal players unfazed by Haaland’s relentless form, says Jorginho
    Reuters
  4. Brick by brick, Krishan Pathak set to become the new Wall in Blue of Indian hockey
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. China Open 2024: Priyanshu Rajawat makes first-round exit
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment