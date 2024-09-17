MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Nobody asks players what they think’: Liverpool’s Alisson hits out at congested schedule

Earlier this month, global footballers’ union FIFPro called for safeguards to be introduced for players who already face excessive workloads amid a constantly growing calendar.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 07:49 IST , Milan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker speaks during a news conference at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, ahead of the Champions League match between A.C. Milan and Liverpool on Tuesday.
Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker speaks during a news conference at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, ahead of the Champions League match between A.C. Milan and Liverpool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker speaks during a news conference at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, ahead of the Champions League match between A.C. Milan and Liverpool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson said on Monday players are being ignored as more matches are played during seasons, ahead of the start of the extended Champions League this week.

Liverpool head to AC Milan on Tuesday in the revamped competition, which includes an eight-game league phase and a possible two-legged play-off before the last 16.

Earlier this month, global footballers’ union FIFPro called for safeguards to be introduced for players who already face excessive workloads amid a constantly growing calendar.

“Sometimes nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games,” Alisson told reporters.

“Maybe our opinion doesn’t matter, but everybody knows what we think about having more games. Everybody’s tired of that,” he added.

Liverpool could play more than 60 matches this season having played 58 last term.

READ MORE | Who is Santosh Kashyap? The new coach of the Indian women’s football team

“We understand we have the side of the media and TV, we have the side from UEFA, from FIFA, from the Premier League and other domestic competitions,” Brazil’s Alisson said. “We are not stupid.”

“We understand that people want more games, but the reasonable thing would be for all these sides that I mention and the people who are responsible for making the calendar to sit together and to listen to all the parts, including the players,” the goalkeeper added.

Alisson played more than 40 times last season for club and country.

“If you are tired you cannot compete at a high level. What I want is to give my best in all the games I play,” Alisson said. “At the moment it doesn’t look like we are close to a solution for football’s sake and for the players’ sake.”

Liverpool coach Arne Slot said he could only judge the new Champions League format at the end of the season.

“The only thing I like about it just as someone who loves to see football is that on every night there is a nice fixture,” he said.

“But how is it going to be with two extra games for the players? That’s something we have to find out but I don’t think anyone has the answer at the moment,” the Dutchman said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Alisson /

Liverpool /

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Nobody asks players what they think’: Liverpool’s Alisson hits out at congested schedule
    AFP
  2. Sermanni returns to Australia women’s team for third stint, appointed interim coach
    Reuters
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indian teams maintain unbeaten run to take sole lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh: Back to the grind in search for Test greatness and a peek into the future
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘Nobody asks players what they think’: Liverpool’s Alisson hits out at congested schedule
    AFP
  2. Sermanni returns to Australia women’s team for third stint, appointed interim coach
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United team news for Carabao Cup: Shaw out of Barnsley clash, De Ligt, Lisandro, Mazraoui available
    Reuters
  5. WSL 2024: Chelsea’s Ingle suffers ACL injury ahead of new season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Nobody asks players what they think’: Liverpool’s Alisson hits out at congested schedule
    AFP
  2. Sermanni returns to Australia women’s team for third stint, appointed interim coach
    Reuters
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 6: Indian teams maintain unbeaten run to take sole lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh: Back to the grind in search for Test greatness and a peek into the future
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment